Bigg Boss 13, January 2, 2020 Written Update: Luxury budget task cancelled; major breakdown among housemates

The episode begins with Rashami telling Asim that Himanshi had trust issues with her. Post that, both of them have a discussion about Sidharth Shukla. Rashami also says whatever her friends have informed her about Sidharth. She mentions how initially she prompted Paras to go and fight with Sidharth. Shehnaaz has a discussion with Vishal and Shefali Bagga about how Sidharth, Paras and Mahira created a ruckus regarding kitchen duties. Vishal says that he had actually not created any issue in the kitchen.

Vishal and Shefali Bagga ask Shehnaaz why she refrains from saying anything to Paras. Vishal adds that Shehnaaz isn’t happy when Sidharth praises Mahira. They advise her to say it out loud when something like that happens. Shehnaaz breaks down thereafter and is pacified by Vishal and Shefali Bagga. Later on, Sidharth asks her about whatever discussion she had with Vishal. She does not open up much about the same which irks Sidharth. Finally, she tells Sidharth about how he accused her of being jealous of Mahira the other day. She also accuses Sidharth of prioritizing Mahira all the time which further irks him.

Later on, Sidharth and Shehnaaz try to clear things out with each other. Sidharth talks about the same to Paras and says that Vishal had influenced Shehnaaz. Paras then says that it’s the same reason why he left her side in the very first week. The next morning, housemates wake up while listening to yet another amazing song. Shehnaaz talks to Vishal and explains why she nominated Rashami. Meanwhile, Sidharth talks to Arti about how Shehnaaz has been influenced by others.

Vishal and Shehnaaz have a discussion about Sidharth, Paras and Mahira. Later on, she tries to talk to Sidharth but he refuses to do so. Later on, Paras talks about making Rashami the captain as she is not going anyway. Sidharth, Mahira and Shefali Jariwala also join in the discussions. Rashami says that nobody drinks milk in the house other than Mahira which irks the latter.

Bigg Boss gives an interesting luxury budget task to the housemates which will also have a direct effect on captaincy. The housemates are divided into two teams and Madhurima is assigned the ‘sanchalak.’ The housemates have to wear baskets and collect blocks from numerous treasure chests. They will also have to keep their baskets secured from others. The items written in the blocks will be given to the team which wins the task. The housemates start strategizing about the task thereafter.

Sidharth apologizes to Mahira for previously passing on a comment during the group discussion. Actually, the confusion erupts when she is placed in the opposite team. Something irks Mahira post which she informs Paras that she won’t be doing the task. She also informs Vishal about the same. She says that she will anyways not become the captain even if she plays. Later on, Mahira says that she will play with others.

Madhurima informs everyone that she wants to be considered for captaincy candidature and also wants the luxury budget. Sidharth, Vishal and Madhurima get involved in an ugly spat regarding making rules for the task. Asim asks Mahira to stay away for some time until the game begins. She then says that she is, in fact, in their team. Sidharth, Vishal and Rashami indirectly taunt each other. Later on, Sidharth calls Asim a cry baby which irks the latter. He ends up getting into an ugly spat with Sidharth. The fight intensifies when Rashami, Arti and others also join in. Arti calls out Asim for taking parents’ name in between fights.

Rashami and Mahira also get involved in a fight thereafter. The task continues and all the housemates run to get their items. Sidharth is able to get the blocks which he keeps on Shehnaaz’s basket. However, the housemates start getting involved in violent tussles which makes Bigg Boss stop the task in between. Vishal and Shefali Jariwala get involved in a fight and Sidharth also barges in thereafter. Vishal and Sidharth’s fight intensifies and the others come in to stop them.

Bigg Boss reminds everyone to play safe during the task and not to be violent towards others. Asim tries to clear things out with Paras but Mahira takes the latter away saying that everyone had targeted Sidharth at that time. Mahira and Rashami get involved in an ugly spat. Mahira also ends up calling her ‘Rashami Aunty’ and ‘negative lady.’ Rashami hilariously touches Mahira’s feet and the latter also gives an equally hilarious response.

The task begins again and Shehnaaz falls down because of which Bigg Boss stops it for the second consecutive time. Asim, Sidharth, Vishal and others get involved in a fight about the same. All of them are called to the living area and schooled by Bigg Boss. As a result, the task gets cancelled. Asim goes and apologizes to Shehnaaz if she got hurt because of him during the task. Later on, Rashami, Asim and Madhurima have a discussion about Sidharth Shukla. She says that Sidharth is the one who has the most number of problems in the house.

Meanwhile, Paras, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira and Sidharth have a talk about his tiff with Rashami. Sidharth says that outside the house, everything had become smooth in between them after their fights. Shefali Jariwala says that Rashami informed her about Sidharth hurling abuses at her at the sets. Sidharth also talks about how Rashami uses the camera to gain sympathy.

