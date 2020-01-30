Bigg Boss 13 January 29, 2020 Written Update: Shefali Jariwala, Vikas Gupta and others enter the house

Bigg Boss 13's latest episode witnessed the entry of mastermind Vikas Gupta, Shefali Jariwala, Vishal's brother Kunal and Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaaz. Moreover, Sidharth becomes the last captain of the season.

The episode begins with Rashami asking Sidharth who he thinks will enter the house as his connection. The buzzer rings again and a clipping of Vikas Gupta who says that he has entered the house in support of Sidharth Shukla. He then votes for Arti as the candidate for interim captaincy. Thereafter, he enters the house and greets everyone. Vikas praises Mahira post which she says that her brother has not said anything about her. Shehnaaz also agrees to this and says that Mahira is strong.

Next, Vishal’s brother Kunal Kumar Singh enters the house. He votes for Rashami as the candidate for interim captaincy. He greets everyone inside the house. Meanwhile, Vikas asks Shehnaaz what’s happening inside the house. Sidharth interrupts in between and asks Vikas not to say anything that bothers her. She then says that Vikas knows how to talk and that he does not bother her. Kunal tells Vishal that he lets go of certain things because of which people start calling him weak.

Vikas advises Shehnaaz to not take everyone’s words seriously. He further says that people are praising her. Shehnaaz then says that she does not listen to anyone and that she is playing with her heart. Vishal and Kunal also talk about the incident that happened with Madhurima. Later on, Kunal tells Sidharth that he appreciates the latter but he is too aggressive. Sidharth tries to provide his own point of view about the same. He also tells him how he advised Vishal at times.

Vikas then talks to Shehnaaz about Asim’s outside connection when they see him with Himanshi. He tells Shehnaaz that Asim has a girlfriend. He says that Asim should have broken his relationship before moving forward just like Himanshi. Later on, Shefali Jariwala enters the house as Paras’ connection. She then votes for Arti as the candidate for interim captaincy. She greets everyone thereafter. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz gets upset and Vishal tries to pacify her. Shefali sarcastically greets Asim and he does the same.

Asim conveys the same to Shefali and Himanshi. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz confronts Sidharth for moving around in form for the game. She then gets irked and walks away. Meanwhile, Vikas praises Himanshi for not adhering here and there and supporting Asim. Vikas and Shefali indirectly hint about Asim’s outside connection in front of him. Shefali also says that the person will meet him at the finale. Thereafter, a minor tiff occurs between Shefali and Asim.

On the other hand, Sidharth asks Shehnaaz about the reason behind being upset. Paras says that it is very clear from her face that she is upset. She then says that her vibe does not match with Shefali to which Asim also agrees. Sidharth schools Shehnaaz for misbehaving with him. Later on, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz enters the house who then votes for Sidharth as the candidate for interim captaincy. As a result, Sidharth is voted the interim and final captain of the BB house. However, they are also informed that he is not eligible for immunity from nominations.

Shehnaaz then meets her brother who also brings her birthday cake. After that everyone sing for her as she cuts the cake. Bigg Boss also wishes her on her birthday. After some time, all of them get involved in some fun banter. Later on, the connections are restricted by Bigg Boss not to reveal certain facts from outside in front of the housemates. Meanwhile, Shehbaaz asks Shehnaaz to be careful of Rashami. He tells her that Rashami has said Shehnaaz is in the game because of Sidharth.

Mahira and Sidharth have a discussion about household duties. He asks Rashami to wash the utensils to which she replies in the negative. This leads to an argument between the two of them. Later on, he asks Vishal to wash the utensils but the latter refuses to do so. A major fight happens between Vishal and Sidharth. Later on, Kashmera agrees to wash the utensils one time in order to help Vishal.

Himanshi and Asim have a discussion about her previous relationship. She then tells him whatever happened outside when she realized that she was wrong about the same. Himanshi also says how she felt alone and was worried about the comments passed on by other people. Vikas advises Sidharth not to talk about Asim’s father. Sidharth then says that he has been poked from day one to which Vikas says that the former becomes weak because of the same. Next morning, Asim expresses his feelings in front of Himanshi again.

After some time, the housemate wake up and dance to an energetic song. Kashmera tells Arti that she will get to see a totally different Bigg Boss when she goes outside. She then informs Paras, Mahira and others how Rashami and Arhaan used to steal things. Later on, Shehnaaz hugs Sidharth as others look on and pass hilarious comments. Kashmera asks Arti whether she likes Sidharth to which the latter replies in the negative. She tells Arti that Sidharth has a husband quality as he has always protected the latter in place of Shehnaaz. Arti says that Sidharth’s temperament does not match with her to which Kashmera says that he is a good guy. She also says that she will talk to him about the same.

Rashami and Sidharth have a conversation with each other post which she asks him to accompany her as she does her work. Meanwhile, Vishal tells Devoleena that Sidharth does certain things when he becomes the captain. Kashmera tries to clear things with Shehnaaz post which the latter says that she was actually hurt by Sidharth. Shehnaaz informs Sidharth and Shehnaaz that Paras and Mahira have always tried to break them. Sidharth tries to explain his own point of view but this leads to another tiff between him and Shehnaaz.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Shehnaaz Gill's brother reveals the truth about Paras, Mahira and Rashami)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More