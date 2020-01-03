Bigg Boss 13 January 3, 2020 Written Update: Sidharth, Paras, Arti & others vote against Madhurima's captaincy

Bigg Boss 13's latest episode witnessed the division of housemates regarding their opinion about making Madhurima Tuli the next captain. Read further to know more.

The episode begins with Sidharth and Paras confronting Shehnaaz about Mahira. She says that she has no problem with Mahira and that they are the ones who have been creating issues. She further states the reason behind staying away from Paras because of Mahira. Paras and Sidharth end up pulling Shehnaaz’s leg. Paras says that when they were very strong when the four of them were together. Shehnaaz says that she finds that Mahira is wrong regarding many things.

Paras says that he is loyal towards both Sidharth and Shehnaaz. He also reminds her how he sacrificed his shoes for her captaincy. Sidharth gets irritated and schools Shehnaaz saying that he has been waiting for her since a long period of time. Paras and Sidharth have a discussion about Shehnaaz separately. He says that he has cleared the confusions emerging inside Shehnaaz’s mind. Back in the kitchen, Asim, Arti and Shefali Jariwala have a discussion about rotis. Asim comes and informs them about the numbers of rotis that everyone will have. Mahira says that the food should not be wasted. This irks Asim who asks her to talk to him nicely.

Rashami tells Shehnaaz that she will make her own food and will not have the one cooked by Mahira. Mahira gets irked and walks away after Paras passes a comment on her. He goes and tries to pacify her but to no avail. Mahira takes out her frustration in front of Arti. Asim accuses Shefali Jariwala of changing her statement regarding the food being wasted. Paras tries to explain how the food gets wasted in the kitchen. Shehnaaz comes and says that she is not able to understand what is happening there.

Paras goes and tries to talk to Mahira again. She gets irked and ends up hitting him. Paras tells her that no girl touches him. He also asks her not to fight with him on useless topics. He walks away but comes back again after sometime. He tells her that he stays away from those girls who do not respect boys. Paras asks her not to talk to him anymore. She tries to clear things out with him but to no avail. Mahira requests him to listen to her once but he refuses to talk to him.

Mahira apologizes to him and said that she hit him by mistake. Paras says that he does not require anyone but ends up hugging Mahira when she breaks down. Shehnaaz confronts Sidharth about his behaviour towards her. He asks her about the things which she has said to Paras. Sidharth says that he has never stopped her from talking to other people. He just stops her when he feels she is being influenced by others. Sidharth says that he is not affected by whatever she does inside the house. Shehnaaz says that she has also not stopped him from talking to other people.

Late at night, Shehnaaz calls Sidharth to sleep but he denies doing so. She tries to pull him inside but he still refuses to go and sleep. At last when he goes to sleep, Shehnaaz tries to talk to Sidharth. She says that she doesn’t like the fights which they are having daily. She also states that he has been irritating her daily. The next morning housemates wake up while listening to an amazing song. Vishal, Rashami, Madhurima and Asim get involved in a hilarious talk regarding Rashami making her own food instead of eating the one made by Mahira.

Madhurima also talks about how few people laughed at her when she was assigned the sanchalak. Sidharth and Paras have a discussion about the same. Paras says that he is happy his mother does not watch the show. Shefali Jariwala goes and informs Paras and others how Vishal, Madhurima are making a group and taunting her while she is making food. Later on, Shehnaaz, Sidharth and Arti get involved in a fun conversation. Asim tells Rashami how Sidharth behaves nicely with Mahira but not with Shehnaaz and Arti. The bells rings and astrologer Prem Jyotish enters the house to predict the future of the housemates.

Premji informs Paras that he has been working hard since the past few years and that he has interest in creative things. Everyone laughs when he is told that there will be a change in his relationship. Mahira is informed that positive things have been going on in her life since the past few years and that she will be getting a big break soon. Shefali Jariwala is informed that her life has been stressful since the past few years. Premji informs her that her straightforward nature will be useful for her.

Premji informs Rashami that the golden period of her life will be coming soon. She is also advised not to let her relationship have an impact on her career. Arti is informed that there are chances of her getting married which makes everyone tease her. Shehnaaz is informed that a huge change will come to her personal life soon this year. She hilariously asks Premji whether she will reach top 5 in Bigg Boss. Shefali Bagga is informed that she will be interested in things related to politics, news, etc.

Madhurima is informed that she will have a positive career next year. Premji also throws light on her issues regarding relationship. Premji asks Asim to say things carefully to other people. Vishal is informed that he is a very simple man because of which he gets affected. He is also advised to focus on his career. Premji informs Sidharth that he has been hurt a lot in respect to emotions and trust. He is also informed that he will get a big break soon. Later on, Premji talks to the housemates about their relationship status.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz end up pulling Arti’s leg regarding her relationship and marriage. Rashami, Vishal, Asim and Madhurima have a talk about whatever the astrologer told about them. Madhurima taunts Vishal by saying that he had asked money from her to go somewhere which irks him. Vishal and Madhurima get involved in a minor tiff regarding their past. Arti says that she finds Sidharth and Shehnaaz cute which Shefali Jariwala also agrees.

Bigg Boss informs the housemates about the end of Shehnaaz’s captaincy. They are informed that no one will get captaincy candidature because of the cancellation of the task. They are asked to decide whether Madhurima should be elected as the captain of the house or else there would be no captain for the week. Rashami, Shefali Bagga, Asim and Vishal support Madhurima’s captaincy. Paras, Mahira, Shefali Jariwala, Arti, Sidharth and Shehnaaz vote against making her a captain. This creates a lot of ruckus and a breakdown among the housemates. Vishal and Sidharth get involved in an ugly spat about the same.

Bigg Boss then announces that there will be no captain in the house this week. The housemates talk about how Madhurima’s captaincy would have created further issues in the house. Madhurima gets irked and gets involved in an ugly spat with Sidharth, Shefali Jariwala and Arti.

