Bigg Boss 13 January 5, 2020 Written Update: Panga team graces BB house; Shefali Bagga evicted

Bigg Boss 13's latest episode witnessed yet another major twist in which the housemates were given the power to decide the fate of the bottom two contestants - Madhurima and Shefali Bagga. Majority of them voted against Shefali and is got evicted.

The episode begins with making an entry on stage and greeting the audience. He talks about how Ajay and Kajol entered the house with good intentions the other day. However, he also mentions that the equations inside the house worsened after their exit. Paras and Shefali Jariwala confront Shefali Bagga for saying that Paras disrespects girls in front of Ajay and Kajol. Meanwhile, Rashami breaks down about the fact that Mahira creates ruckus regarding making food.

Arti tries to pacify her post which Rashami says that she will survive on fruits from the next day. Salman asks Rashami about the same post which she says that she wants to become slim. She then informs him how Paras demeaned her regarding food in front of Ajay and Kajol. Rashami also states her Mahira creates issues about cooking food. She says that Paras demeaned her in front of Kajol and Ajay. Mahira gives her own point of view regarding the same and mentions how the issues have been created since the past few week. She also says how Rashami, Vishal, Shefali Bagga and others talk on her back and create issues.

She accuses Rashami and Asim of hiding rotis too. Vishal says how Mahira got offended when Rashami raised an issue in front of Shehnaaz regarding the delay in cooking food. He also says how Paras ignited the fire regarding the issue. Shehnaaz says that issues come up when the duty is not done properly. Rashami says that she was hurt because she was called out not doing her work. Paras says how he told others that it was he who said that Mahira won’t cook food anymore as everyone was targeting her.

Rashami and Shehnaaz say that it was only Arti who perfectly performed her duties during the latter’s captaincy. Salman schools Paras for raising his voice. He confronts Paras about the things he said regarding Rashami and others in front of the guests. Paras apologizes about the same and says that he actually took out his frustration because of everything that is going on since the past few days. Salman mentions that this is the first ever season where the housemates are putting on weight. He expresses his astonishment talking about the amount of food which everyone haves inside the house. Salman asks Mahira whether the words used by Paras for Rashami and others in front of the guests was wrong. Paras then apologizes to Salman for the same.

Thereafter, it’s time for the ‘galatfaimi ke gubbare’ task in which the housemates get rid of each other’s misunderstandings by bursting balloons. Salman pulls Shehnaaz’s legs in between by saying that Paras instigates Sidharth against her. After sometime, Shehnaaz says that she has taken stand for the right thing and also states that no one can stop her from saying things. Sidharth, Mahira, Shefali Jariwala and Paras have a discussion about whatever happened. Salman enters through Me TV again and informs the housemates about certain questions sent by audiences.

The first question is for Mahira. The caller confronts Mahira whether she supports Shehnaaz for being on good books with Sid. She answers by saying that she had a good rapport with Shehnaaz even before her friendship with Sidharth. Shehnaaz talks about her rapport with Sidharth on a hilarious note thereby leaving everyone in splits. Salman then asks Shehnaaz and Sidharth since when they got married. The next question is for Sidharth. The caller asks Sidharth why he supports others instead of Shehnaaz even when she stays with him all the time. He says that he points out that Shehnaaz is wrong when he feels the same. He also says that he does not speak about the same in front of others.

Shehnaaz again passes some comments on the same which leaves everyone in splits. Salman asks Shehnaaz what she expects from Sidharth. To this Shehnaaz says that she has the same expectations from Sidharth like the way she does for him. Salman then hilariously informs her that Sidharth went to talk to Mahira nearby the bathroom when she was upset but he never did the same with Shehnaaz. This leads to another fun banter thereby leaving everyone in splits. Salman also says that Vishal’s love for her is genuine. Madhurima then says that it does not affect her post which he pulls her legs.

Salman informs Sidharth and Shehnaaz that whenever they get involved in some tiff then others come and prompt the two of them. The next question is for Vishal Aditya Singh and the caller asks Vishal not to prompt Shehnaaz against Sidharth. He also asks Vishal not to be confused and play his own game. Vishal says that he has never said anything like that. Shehnaaz also clarifies the same and so does Shefali Bagga thereby taking Vishal’s side.

Next question is for Rashami when the caller confronts her for talking about using Arti as she is emotionally attached to her. Rashami says that she is in fact emotionally attached to her and that Asim had stopped her from doing so. She also says that Asim did talk about using Arti but through another point of view. After Salman takes leave from them for some time, the housemates try to clear out their differences with each other. Shehnaaz and Sidharth also try to clear their differences.

Salman enters the house through Me TV again. He talks about how Mahira and Rashami play the game with the help of Paras and Asim. He then calls both of them on the dice and asks the housemates to vote for the one who is the weakest among the two of them. Paras, Shefali Jariwala, Sidharth call Rashami the weakest one while Arti, Shehnaaz, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima, Vishal and Asim call Mahira the weakest. Salman advises Mahira to fight her own battles instead of taking help from Paras. Sidharth tells Mahira that it is okay for Paras to come out in Mahira’s support. Meanwhile, Arti asks Shehnaaz what problem she has if Sidharth talks to Mahira. Shehnaaz says that Mahira will get irked if Paras comes and talks to her. Arti then says that what difference it makes if she is going the same thing with Sidharth. Shehnaaz says that he is irked with her because of supporting Rashami to which Arti agrees.

On the other hand, Salman calls on stage who has come to promote her movie Panga. She also talks about the script and story of the movie. Both of them get involved in some fun banter thereafter. She also makes Salman mimic her popular dialogue from the movie Queen. Later on, Kangana enters the house with her co – star Jassie Gill. Meanwhile, Salman talks to the housemates about nominations. Thereafter, the caller of the week asks Arti why she interrupts in between fights by saying that she supports the ones who are right but ends up supporting Sidharth. He also asks whether she is scared of Sidharth. She says that Sidharth is her friend post which the caller confronts her by saying that she does not stop him aggressively.

Salman informs that Shefali Bagga and Madhurima are among the bottom two housemates. He also informs that Bigg Boss will tell them who gets eliminated through a big twist. He then takes leave from them. Post that, Kangana and Jassie enter the house and greets everyone. They talk about their movie Panga and give an interesting task to the housemates. Kangana asks Mahira and Madhurima about the things which are similar and different between them. The two of them give their own respective answers. Mahira wins the ‘sach ka panga’ title. Thereafter, the housemates do the tasks one after the other.

Later on, Shehnaaz breaks down post which Jassie hugs her and sings a song for her. Shehnaaz also dances to the song and says that she got emotional upon seeing Jassie. After they take leave, Arti, Sidharth and others try to pacify her. She runs inside and further breaks down. She informs Shefali Jariwala, Bagga and Arti that she was already hurt and was happy that someone close to her entered the house.

Bigg Boss then asks the housemates to vote among Shefali Bagga and Madhurima against the one who should be eliminated from the house immediately. Everyone excluding Shehnaaz vote against Shefali Bagga and then she is eliminated from the house. Shehnaaz and Vishal have a discussion with each other. Sidharth passes by but still does not talk to her.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's mother SLAMS Siddharth & Mahira's mom over 'bedroom' comment)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More