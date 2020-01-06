Bigg Boss 13 January 6, 2020 Written Update: Shehnaaz loses her calm, Madhurima or Vishal to leave the house?

A lot of chaos follows after Madhurima Tuli's violent behaviour, while Shehnaaz Gill loses her calm on Sidharth Shukla.

The housemates wake up to Rock n Roll, and the morning starts with Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's war of words. Things take an ugly turn when Madhurima hits him with her slipper and this leads to Vishal complaining to Bigg Boss and he removes his mic in anger. Meanwhile, tries to explain things to Madhurima, and she puts her side of the story forward. Bigg Boss then asks Vishal to wear his mic, however, he refuses to do so. Shehnaaz Gill is upset with Sidharth Shukla, while he has a fun time trying to console her, and she slaps Sidharth twice in rage, while Sidharth is left wondering what has he done, and their argument continues further.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Sidharth's banter continues, leaving her annoyed. It continues for a while until she hugs him once again, and then goes and sits on his lap. Vishal bangs on the door of the confession room and Shehnaaz as well as Rashami try to stop him. Shehnaaz and Sidharth continue their argument, while Sidharth goes on to sit with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Housemates continue to try and calm Vishal down, while Sidharth has a fun time with Madhurima talking about the incident from the morning. Shehnaaz goes onto hug Sidharth once again she teams up with Madhurima to taunt him. Sidharth then goes to Vishal and tells him about the conversation, and Sidharth continues to go here and there.

Things worsen between Vishal and Madhurima, while the former is left angered as she bangs the door of the confession room. Sidharth too joins Vishal in sitting in front of the confession room, and they both indulge in some fun banter. Madhurima and Vishal are finally called to the confession room, and he reprimands the former for her behaviour. Both of them start fighting right there and Bigg Boss then tries to explain things to them. Bigg Boss then tells them that he will make a decision he feels that is right, and once out, Rashami tries to explain things to Vishal.

Sidharth comes and teases Shehnaaz indirectly once again, and she gets annoyed as he continues to instigate her with his comments. Sidharth still does not stop and in fact, asks her 'ismein jealous hone ki kya baat hai?' Shehnaaz loses her calm and breaks down. Everyone tries to explain things to her, meanwhile, Bigg Boss then gives Madhurima a punishment and nominates her for two weeks. However, considering Vishal's anger, Bigg Boss also gives both of them an option to walk out of the show if they think they can't stay in the house together and also gives them time to think over it. Post Bigg Boss' announcement, Vishal and Madhurima try to talk it out, but he is adamant on leaving the house. Meanwhile, both of them continue their argument. Meanwhile, Mahira tells Paras what Sidharth did.

