Bigg Boss 13: John Cena shares Asim Riaz’s photo with a hashtag #AsimRiazForTheWin; Himanshi thinks it’s LIT

Bigg Boss 13 is in its last week and the competition is at its peak. Amidst this, WWE star John Cena dropped yet another photo of Asim Riaz with the hashtag ‘Asim Riaz For The Win’ which has left Himanshi Khurana elated. Check it out.

Just a few days to go and the Bigg Boss 13 finale will be upon us. The stakes among the remaining contestants are pretty high and Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fan following is trying its best to make them the winners. Amidst all the buzz, WWE star John Cena left everyone surprised when he had shared a photo of Asim on his personal Instagram handle. Now, in a surprising twist, Cena shared yet another off beat photo of Asim on Instagram that has left his fans excited.

John took to Instagram to share a photo of Asim in which he can be seen sitting on a table with a banner that says ‘Asim Riaz For The Win, Change My Mind.’ Seeing the photo, Himanshi Khurana, who was a close friend of Asim, couldn’t control her excitement and left three heart emoticons as comments. Several other fans also commented on Asim’s photo being shared by John Cena and were happy to know that their favourite contestant might be getting the support of an international star.

Meanwhile, earlier too Asim’s photo was shared by John on Instagram and it left netizens confused. Many wanted to know if John really is following Bigg Boss.

Check it out:

On the show’s front, Asim, Sidharth, , Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma are remaining inside the house. Mahira, Shehnaaz and Arti are nominated for eviction and in tonight’s episode, Salman will declare who will be leaving the house just a few days before the finale episode. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates about Bigg Boss 13.

