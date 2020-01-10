Bigg Boss 13: Kamaal R Khan body shames Paras Chhabra and Mahira; Calls them 'Bhaloo and Chipkali Sharma'

Former contestant Kamaal R Khan recently took a sly jibe at Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra for praising themselves. Here's what he said.

No one is leaving a chance to share their views on this 'tedha' season of Bigg Boss 13. From fans to celebrities to ex contestants, each day we find someone new coming up with their opinions about the current contestants of the season. However, there are some former inmates who are keeping a keen eye on the happenings in the house. No, this time we're not talking about Gauahar Khan or Vindu Dara Singh, but another Khan, who considers himself as the 'reviewer.' Yes, we're talking about Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK.

The Bigg Boss 3 contestant, has been avidly watching 's and sharing his views on the same, almost everyday. In the latest, he has again taken a dig at Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. Until now, we've seen him calling them by derogatory names, Chipkali Sharma’ and ‘Meetha Paras’. This time, he has stooped a level further. Calling out Mahira Sharma for constantly demanding compliments from other's he said that she is e worst looking girl in the Bigg Boss 13. And if you thought he would stop there, we all know he wouldn't. He also took a dig at Mahira's 'Boyfriend' Paras and called him a Bhaloo (bear). He said that Paras' body is like a bear and he smells awful.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's joke results in a verbal spat between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Take a look at KRK's tweets demeaning Mahira and Paras here:

Chipkali Ji you want to listen Taareef! OK! Hey dear Battakh Ke Hoton Wali #ChipkaliSharma you are the worst looking girl in the #BiggBoss13! And ur boyfriend #MeethaParas looks like Bhaalu! #AaaThoo! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 9, 2020

Well, KRK has clearly body shamed the two and it is certainly unbearable. Don't you think his comments are going out of hand? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana on Shehnaaz Gill: Now that I have started to know her, grudges are sliding away



Credits :Twitter

Read More