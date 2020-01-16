Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi and Sambhavna Seth take funny jibe at Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh’s fight

After Vishal Aditya Singh and Sambhavna Seth got into an ugly spat on Bigg Boss 13, Kamya Punjabi and Sambhavna Seth has a funny take on the same.

Bigg Boss season 13 has turned out to be most successful, entertaining and nasty seasons of all times and there are no second thoughts about it. The ongoing season of this popular reality show has witnessed several ugly fights in the BB house. However, the show recently made the heads turn after Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh stooped to a new level during their recent tiff. In fact, the Chandrakanta actress was seen hitting her ex-beau with a frying pan in the last episode.

Their nasty fight has got the social media buzzing and everyone is brimming with an opinion on the incident. And now former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Sambhavna Seth have also joined the league and took a funny jibe at Madhurima and Vishal’s fight. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sambhavna wrote that she is finding it hard to control her laughter at what happened inside the BB house. She also gave a witty reaction to Bigg Boss’ punishment to the ex-couple and looks like the actress was expecting an intense retribution. “Aaj jo bhi Vishal ke saath hua woh bahut Ashobhniya hai aur @BiggBoss uski kade shabdo mei ninda karte hai..Yaar uski G toot gayi aur Yeh sirf ninda hi kar rahe hai..Rofl #VishalAadityaSingh #madhurimatulli,” Sambhavna tweeted.

Aaj jo bhi Vishal ke saath hua woh bahut Ashobhniya hai aur @BiggBoss uski kade shabdo mei ninda karte hai..Yaar uski G toot gayi aur Yeh sirf ninda hi kar rahe hai..Rofl #VishalAadityaSingh #madhurimatulli — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 15, 2020

On the other hand, Kamya is also amazed with Vishal and Madhurima’s immature behaviour on national television. She wrote, “Yeh #MadhurimaTuli aur #VishalAdityaSingh kaha se aaye hai karte kya hai yeh log #BB13 @ColorsTV.”

Meanwhile, Vishal and Madhurima had been sent to jail by the Bigg Boss and have been punished to stay there until the next orders. While the Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor creates a ruckus in the house over accepting the punishment, he enters the jail after a lot of cajoling by the inmates. It will be interesting to see how host will react to this fight during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

