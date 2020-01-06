Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi and Vindu Dara Singh UPSET with Shehnaaz Gill after she slaps Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill's thappad to Sidharth Shukla has created a rage on social media. Now, Kamya Punjabi and Vindu Dara have also expressed their opinions on the same. Heres' what they said.

SidNaaz aka Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, a duo in the Bigg Boss 13 house that has made many hearts swoon with their chemistry and bond. They have become an epitome of friendship and love for many. From fans to even celebrities, this cute couple have made their place in many hearts. But, the recent incident has left many shocked. Well, if you're a Bigg Boss follower, you will know what we're talking about. Yes, we're talking about the recent 'Thappad' that Shehnaaz Gill gave Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz's slap on Sidharth's face in the heat of the moment, has left everyone stunned, as they did not expect the adorable friends to come to this moment. While many have supported her, some have criticized her for her abrupt actions. Kamya Punjabi and Vindu Dara Singh, who have been supporting SidNaaz since the beginning, now have expressed their disappointment for Shehnaaz's actions. Both the ex Bigg Boss contestants, took to their Twitter handles to share their view points on SidNaaz's recent tiff.

Calling the Shehnaaz's slap utterly disgusting, Kamya advised Shenaaz to control her actions and not lose the plot. She added that people love her and she must respect that. On the other hand, Vindu asked her not to get hyper. He also said that people should not yet comment on the slap until the episode is aired and requested viewers to wait for the full episode today. However, he did agree that the slap was a hard one.

Shehnaaz aapse log bahot pyaar karte hai.. Aaj ka epi n precap both were disappointing! Dont loose the plot girl #BB13 @ColorsTV #ShehnaazGilll — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 5, 2020

Don’t get hyper and comment yet on the Precap slap!

Let’s wait for Sid’s response

But that was a hard slap! #ChampionSidShukla — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 5, 2020

For the unversed, in the promo video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen slapping and throwing her chappal at Sidharth Shukla after he poked fun at her while talking to Mahira Sharma. According to Shehnaaz, Sidharth provoked her purposely by tagging her as a jealous person. Well, in the promo, we can see Sidharth being completely shocked after Sana's slap. But, it would be interesting to see how he reacts and how their relationship changes further. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

