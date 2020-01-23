Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi backs Sidharth for saving Arti; SLAMS Shehaaz for being a ‘Flipper’

Today, Kamya Punjabi took to Twitter to back Sidharth Shukla for saving Arti Singh and she lashed out at Shehaaz Gill for being a ‘Flipper’

Bigg Boss 13 is faring well at the TRP charts and which is why the show got an extension. Now as we speak, the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss is nearing its finale and last week, we saw that Madhurima Tuli got evicted from the show due to her violent behaviour with ex boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Now in the latest nominations task, we saw Sidharth Shukla saving Arti Singh from eviction and due to which, Shehnaaz Gill lost her cool as she was seen telling Mahira Sharma and Paras that she is hurt because Sid didn’t save her and instead saved Arti. That said, later, we saw Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh engage in a verbal spat wherein Shehnaaz asked Arti to stay away from her. Later, we saw Shehnaaz Gill trying to talk to Sidharth Shukla and asking him the reason behind his anger against her. Although Shehnaaz saved Sidharth from nominations, in today’s task, we will see Shehnaaz Gill play against his team- Sidharth, Paras and Mahira and will be instead, seen supporting Rashami, Asim and Vishal in the captaincy task.

Now we all know that ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Kamya Punjabi, is a stern supporter of Sidharth Shukla and today, Kamya took to social media to post a note for Sidharth wherein she lashed out at Shehnaaz Gill for being a flipper. Kamya wrote, “Sid Aarti ko sav kare toh galat,tum Gulati par gulatiya maro toh sahi? Most of da task u played against sid as u only say u r a flipper!Apni convinience par flip kar jana n apni convinience par Sid ke paas aajana is not pyar its a GAME wich u r playin vy well den y all dis drama?....”

Well, as we speak, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz have turned foes because Sidharth was seen telling Shehnaaz that he can never trust a person who isn’t loyal to his family. Well, with 15 days left to the finale of the show, it will be interesting to see whether or not Shehnaaz and Sid will again become friends or not. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Sid Aarti ko sav kare toh galat,tum Gulati par gulatiya maro toh sahi? Most of da task u played against sid as u only say u r a flipper!Apni convinience par flip kar jana n apni convinience par Sid ke paas aajana is not pyar its a GAME wich u r playin vy well den y all dis drama? — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 23, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More