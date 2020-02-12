Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi, Sambhavna Seth, Parag Tyagi, Priya Malik show their support for THESE contestants

With just a few days left for Bigg Boss 13 winner to be announced, fans are already voting and urging people to vote for their favourite contestant.

And the countdown has begun. The most-talked about show, Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13 is finally coming to an end this week. With just a few days left for Bigg Boss 13 winner to be announced, fans are already voting and urging people to vote for their favourite contestant. Yesterday, the housemates woke up and were excited to see the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Recently, Kamya Punjabi, who is one of the most popular actresses of India telly town tied the knot with beau Shalabh Dang whom she has been dating for a while now.

Pictures and videos from Kamya and Shalabh’s engagement as well as the wedding ceremony have been doing rounds on social media. Their wedding reception was also a grand affair which has been held recently. Many celebrities had attended the ceremony. During a media interaction, celebrities like Sambhavna Seth, Parag Tyagi and the bride herself spoke about Bigg Boss 13. Kamya said, "No one will speak about Bigg Boss. Vote for Sidharth Shukla." Sambhavna Seth, who was also a part of Bigg Boss in the year 2008 said, "I was never against anyone. At first, when I started watching BB13, I felt that Sidharth is too aggressive but then as I continued watching the show, I felt that the others are more aggressive than him and are playing a game and I find Sidharth is genuine and a very good person. My favourite is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill and I will vote for them."

Parag Tyagi said, "Bigg Boss is the hot topic. No one is asking about the Delhi elections but about Bigg Boss. My personal favourite is Sidharth Shukla. He is a complete package. He has entertained everyone. I want Sidharth Shukla to win." Bigg Boss season 9 contestant Priya Malik said, "This season has been quite entertaining. I am on team Sidharth and at the same time on team Sana. I find them real."

Only time will tell who will take the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Meanwhile, keep voting for your favourite contestants and tell us in the comments below who is your favourite.

