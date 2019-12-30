Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi slams Asim for fighting with Sidharth; Asim’s brother calls her ‘violent’ like Sid

Kamya Punjabi and Asim’s brother, engage in a war of words on Twitter.

Bigg Boss 13 house has been buzzing with a lot of action since the past three month- from fighting over household duties to hurling abuses during captaincy tasks, the contestants locked inside the house have been going all out to bring others down in the house. Now in the latest, we have Asim Riaz, and Sidharth Shukla engage in a verbal spat over duties. During the fight, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz engaged in a war of words wherein Sidharth hurled abuses at Asim’s family and the latter also abused Sid. Sadly, the contestants were unable to stop their fight and therefore, Rohit Shetty came inside the house to give them both a piece of his mind and the two hugged it out.

Now, ex Bigg Boss contestant, Kamya Punjabi, has been a supporter of Shukla ji, and post Asim and Sid fight, Kamya lashed out at Asim for his behavior as she wrote, “Just started watching the epi n this Asim ki ghatiya game phirse shuru.. he is sick! He needs medical help! I would have slapped him today if i was...” Thereafter, Asim’s brother lashed out at Kamya as he said that just like Sidharth Shukla, even Kamya is violent as he wrote, “Khatiya game asim ki nai sid ki hai that everytime he abuses Asim’s father and sister and supporting a guy like him makes you no less.Its easy to say to slap asim. What els can we expect from sid friends. As voilent as him! Get yourself a yoga lesson and calm ur mind! U need help.”

In today’s episode, we will see Devoleena entering the house to bid a final good bye to the contestants as she won’t be able to come back to the show due to her health. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Just started watching the epi n this Asim ki ghatiya game phirse shuru.. he is sick! He needs medical help! I would have slapped him today if i was #SidharthShuka #BiggBos13 @ColorsTV @sidharth_shukla — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 28, 2019

Sir khatiya matlab bed! Bolo ghatiya.. Gha Gha arre koshish toh karo aapko @RealVinduSingh ji se kamm pade hai jo ab mujhse bhi khaane aa gaye? Suniye yoga ka paath apne bhai ko padhaiye logon ko poke karne ke alawa shayad kuch aur bhi kar le bigboss meh! Good luck n goodbye! https://t.co/7HgRbdavW2 — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 29, 2019

