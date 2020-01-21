Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi SLAMS Asim Riaz for fighting with Sidharth Shukla: Here’s why

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi lashes out at Asim for picking up a fight with Sidharth Shukla. Read on!

Looks like, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla are back at their angry best because in yesterday’s episode, we saw Asim Riaz and Sid engaged in a verbal spat during the Elite Club Task. It so happened that since Asim was the sanchalak of the task, and when Vishal Aditya Singh got up from the task, Sidharth noticed it and asked Asim to remove Vishal from the task. However, since Vishal and Asim are great friends, Asim said that he didn’t see Vishal get up from his chair.

Next, Sidharth and Asim engaged in a verbal spat, calling each other names with Sidharth Shukla even involving Asim’s family by taking his fathers’ name. Next, Asim nudged him with his elbow and Sidharht got furious, and pushed Asim. As always, their fight got so aggravated that Bigg Boss had to intervene to stop the fight. Now if you remember, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Asim Riaz was informed that since he isn’t fighting with Sidharth, he isn't seen much on the show and just a day after, Asim is seen fighting with Sidharth. And Kamya Punjabi, who openly supports Sidharth, lashed out at Asim for picking up a fight with Sid as she wrote. “Isko kyu kaha yeh dikh nahi raha hai Nahi dikh raha tha sahi tha #BB1…”

Well, in today’s episode, we will see enter the house for the Elite Club task and in the promo, we see Asim instigating Sidharth Shukla, and as a result, Sid loses his cool and they start fighting in front of Hina Khan. Later, Bigg Boss directs them in the confession room and that is when, Sidharth confesses he has lost his patience completely and can't take it anymore and wants to leave the show.

Isko kyu kaha yeh dikh nahi raha hai Nahi dikh raha tha sahi tha #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 20, 2020

Credits :Twitter

