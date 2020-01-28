Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi SLAMS Asim Riaz & Vishal Aditya for discussing nominations; Calls them insecure

After Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh were spotted discussing nomination on Bigg Boss 13, Kamya Punjabi slammed the two for their actions on the show.

As Bigg Boss 13 has entered its eighteenth week, the game is getting fierce now. However, the housemates got a real shock lately after Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh were caught red handed as they discussed nominations on the show. Bigg Boss had even shown a clip of the two discussing the nomination which left the inmates shocked. To note, Asim and Vishal were seen making plans against Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh for the nomination of the popular reality show.

Soon after the video was played, Asim and Paras got into an ugly fight and the latter stated that none of the planning against him will succeed and he will emerge as the winner of the show. Certainly, this revelation bought a new twist in the show. On the other hand, viewers are also disappointed with Asim and Vishal’s gesture. Among these was Kamya Punjabi who even slammed Asim and Vishal for discussing nominations on the show. The former Bigg Boss 7 contestant also called these two contestants as insecure and emphasised their acts clearly highlighted their insecurity.

Nominations ki planning sirf aur sirf insecure log karte hai.. #PureHeartSid — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Kamya has also been a die hard supporter of Sidharth Shukla and has been hailing the Dil Se Dil Tak actor for his strong game on the popular reality show. Not only Asim, but Shehnaaz Gill has also been on Kamya Punjabi’s radar for quite frequently backstabbing Sidharth on the show. As of now, Bigg Boss 13 contestants are gearing up for an interesting twist in the game as the family members of the contestants will be staying in the house for a week.

