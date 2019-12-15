Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi slams Madhurima Tuli for passing derogatory comments on the eunuchs

Kamya Punjabi enters Bigg Boss 13 for a quick segment and slams Madhurima Tuli for passing derogatory comments on the eunuchs.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, ex-contestants Kamya Panjabi and Hiten Tejwani along with 's brother Gaurav Desai entered the Bigg Boss house to give the contestants a reality check. As the trio makes their entry through the main door, the other members in the house are ordered to freeze and remain as it is in their positions. While Kamya, Hiten, and Gaurav took a tour of the house, they spoke to each contestant and shared their bittersweet reviews.

Kamya Punjabi confronted Madhurima Tuli and bashed her for calling ex Vishal Singh a eunuch. As per Kamya, Madhurima defamed the entire community of eunuchs making it sound like an insult. She further explained that she has been doing a show dedicated to the transgender community for three years that aims to fetch them respect and acceptance in society. Kamya slams Madhurima and calls her sick for passing such derogatory comments after which the latter bursts into tears.

Not only Madhurima but a few other contestants too seemed too be on Kamya's radar. She called Shefali Jariwala manipulative but said that she is not a mastermind. Kamya then went on to Arhan and told him that the way he spoke about Rashami did not put out a good image of himself on national television. Kamya suggested Rashami to focus on the game and avoid making mistakes.

After Kamya takes a leave from the house Arhaan asks Rashami about the argument. Rashami takes a stand for herself and tells him his fault and the latter apologises to her for his mistake.

