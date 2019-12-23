Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi slams Rashami Desai for targeting Sidharth Shukla inside the house

After Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s ugly fight on Bigg Boss 13 broke the internet lately, Kamya Punjabi came out in support of the Balika Vadhu actor.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and Sidharth Shukla have been heavily trending ever since their nasty fight during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The duo was seen washing each other’s dirty linen on the national television. What started as a casual argument took an ugly turn and both Sidharth and Rashami were seen crossing all the limits. While a section of the society criticized Sidharth for his aggressiveness and manhandling Arhaan, Rashami was also not spared by Sid’s fan army.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress was slammed by netizens for unnecessarily playing the woman card in the house and purposely poking Sidharth in the show. And joining the list of critics is Rashami’s dear friend Kamya Punjabi who also expressed her disappointment toward the lady for her behaviour towards Sidharth. In a series of tweets, Kamya stated that while Rashami had created havoc over Sidharth’s ‘Aisi Ladki’ statement, the Uttaran actress should watch her episodes post her exit to get her reality check.

“Ek aadmi chup chap khada hai usko task karne ke liye bolna,usko tshirt pehnao yeh kehna, zabardasti uske pichhe padna aur phir jo hua sabne dekha lekin #RashmiDesai tumne nahi dekha. baahar aao apne episodes dekho kaisi dikh rahi ho,jawab mil jayega ki kaisi ladki,” Kamya tweeted.

Ek aadmi chup chap khada hai usko task karne ke liye bolna,usko tshirt pehnao yeh kehna,zabardasti uske pichhe padna aur phir jo hua sabne dekha lekin #RashmiDesai tumne nahi dekha..baahar aao apne episodes dekho kaisi dikh rahi ho,jawab mil jayega ki kaisi ladki #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 21, 2019

This isn’t all. Kamya also took a funny jibe at Rashami’s arguments and called it ‘ghatiya performance’. She also emphasised that although Rashami has been talking about the respect of women on the show, the lady failed to realize that men need respect too.

Aisa lag raha hai aaj ka epi mute kar doh,aisa lag raha hai koi ghatiya se tv show ka koi ghatiya sa scene chal raha hai ghatiya performance ke saath Aisi Aisi Aisi Waise aapko aaj ka epi kaisa lag raha hai?Aisa hi na?Arre aisa matlab kaisa #WeekendKaVaar #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 22, 2019

Yeh kya aurton ki izzat aurton ki izzat lagaa rakha hai.... arre mardon ki izzat nahi hoti kyaaaaaaa #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 21, 2019

To note, Kamya, who had entered the BB house lately, had warned Rashami to watch her steps in the house and had also advised her to play a fair game. But looks like Rashami didn’t pay any heed to her advice.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami & Arti have a verbal spat; Former questions Singh for supporting Sidharth during fight

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's fans feel the housemates are targeting him; Trend 'Stop Targeting Sid'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati are glad as Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz reunite; Want Vikas Gupta to stay in the house

Credits :Twitter

Read More