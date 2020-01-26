Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi supports Sidharth Shukla again and calls Asim Riaz 'Paltu'; Here's Why

Sidharth Shukla's staunch supporter Kamya Punjabi has again taken a dig at his arch-rival Asim Riaz. Here's what she said this time.

The atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss 13 house is getting hotter day by day, courtesy, the constant fights between the contestants. One such major fight erupted between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in the past week. They've been constantly challenging each other to meet outside the house. And yesterday during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host gave them a chance to show who they are. Salman asked Bigg Boss to open the doors for the macho men and let them fight their hearts out. Yes, this did happen.

While after Salman's constant insisting Sidharth got up and asked Asim to finish the matter, Asim did not get involved in it. He outright ignored the opportunity saying that he doesn't wish to fight with Sidharth. Upon hearing Asim's claims, Salman also gave him a earful saying that he cannot stand on his words. Salman said that until yesterday, both of you wanted to fight and now you're taking a back step. Well, Salman's words did not go down well with Asim's fans who called him biased toward Shukla. But, there was someone who pointed fingers at Asim for not being on his words. We're talking bout Sidharth's supporter and ex BB contestant Kamya Punjabi. The actress took a dig at Aism and called him a 'Paltu' (flippe). She wrote on Twitter, 'What a paltu Asim Riaz is. He flips on every topic and even in front of Salman Khan.'

In a following tweet, she supported the caller of the week and said that the person was right about Shehnaaz's behaviour towards Sidharth Shukla. The caller pointed out that Shehnaaz never takes a stand for Shukla, but expects him to do it for her. He questioned Shehnaaz's loyalty towards her.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Kamya's views? Do you think Salman is partial towards Shukal and keeps targeting Asim always? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan & Raghav Juyal's crazy banter on Street Dancer 3D's song Garmi is unmissable; WATCH



Credits :Twitter

Read More