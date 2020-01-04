Bigg Boss 13: Kangana Ranaut begins shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Salman Khan’s show; Deets Inside

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of Panga, will be promoting the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial on Bigg Boss 13.

The year 2020 has started with a bang on Bigg Boss 13 and the show is already getting on its entertainment quotient. From Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s tiffs to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s changing equation, the dynamics are already changing in the house. And with the weekend of 2020 taking over the calendars, it is time for the first Weekend ka Vaar episode with host . Certainly, the weekend special episode will be coming up with new surprises for the contestants and the audience.

Interestingly, as per the recent reports, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be coming with a special guest as well. Reportedly, will be gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of this popular reality show. To note, the Queen actress will be promoting her upcoming movie Panga on Bigg Boss 13. In fact, she has reportedly begun shooting for the episode and is set to slay the Bigg Boss house. The diva will be seen wearing a multi-coloured printed saree for Panga promotions on Bigg Boss 13 and looked stunning in the desi girl look.

Talking about Panga, the movie has been helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial and also stars Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in the lead. It will feature Kangana in the role of a Kabaddi player and the gripping trailer has already received a thumbs up from the audience. Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020, and will be witnessing a box office clash with and starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Credits :Pinkvilla

