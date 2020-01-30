Bigg Boss 13: Karan Singh Grover lauds BFF Arti Singh’s game on the show; Says ‘She has just been herself’

As Arti Singh is going strong with her game on Bigg Boss 13, her BFF Karan Singh Grover can’t stop praising her for playing fair on the popular reality show.

Bigg Boss 13, which has emerged as the most successful seasons of all times, has also witnessed some of the ugliest fights ever. This season, the contestants were seen playing some nasty game against each other and didn’t leave a chance to bring each other down. Amid these, there is only one contestant who has won millions of hearts with her fair and clean game. We are talking about Arti Singh. The lady has been going strong on Bigg Boss 13 and is often lauded by host for her fair strategy in the game.

And now Arti’s BFF and jigar ka tukda Karan Singh Grover too has come out in support and has sung praises for her performance on the popular reality show. The Alone actor, in a conversation to Times of India, stated that Arti has just been herself on the show and has done fairly well for herself so far. "Arti is someone who has always played with her heart, and let alone in the Bigg Boss house, but to even be like that in the real is a tough thing to do. So, to all those who have been watching her throughout, I am sure you would all know that she has just been herself and not done anything like the others have been doing,” he was quoted saying.

To note, this isn’t the first time Karan has supported Arti on BB13. Earlier, the dashing actor had also entered the BB house to meet his BFF and advised her to stay strong in the game. Meanwhile, Arti has got another support system in the house after her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah entered the house as her connection. It will be interesting to see how far Arti will go with her BB journey.

Credits :Times Of India

