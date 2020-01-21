Bigg Boss 13: Kartik Aaryan thanks Shehnaaz for making his ‘lovely’ portrait; Thanks her for the ‘masterpiece’

Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020

Last weekend, we all know that Love Aaj Kal actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote the film, and besides chatting with , the two even entered the BB house to play a fun task with the gharwale. As part of the first task, Kartik and Sara did a mimicry of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla and in the second task, the gharwale were asked to perform various tasks

In one such task, we had Shehnaaz Gill and make a portrait of Kartik Aaryan and knowing Shehnaaz Gill’s love for Kartik Aaryan, she desperately wanted to win the task. After Shehnaaz made Kartik’s portrait, she made two heart shaped emoticons in his eyes and kissed the portrait of Kartik with her lips to make sure that her lipstick remains on the portrait. At the end, Shehnaaz won the portrait task but what is amazing is that Kartik didn’t leave the portrait and carried it along with him outside the house because today, Kartik took to his social media channels to share a photo of the portrait and alongside the photo, Kartik tagged Shehnaaz and thanked her for the masterpiece. ‘What a lovely piece of art. My portrait by Shehnaaz Gill,’ is what Kartik wrote alongside the portrait.

During the episode, Shehnaaz was seen telling Salman that she follows Kartik on Instagram and sends him direct messages and photos but her requests go pending. Also, Shehnaaz complains that Kartik doesn’t read her messages and ignores them while she truly loves him. Talking about Bigg Boss 13, the show is close to its finale and in the latest episode, viewers were shown that Sidharth Shukla told Shehnaaz that he wants to maintain a distance from her because in real life, he stays away from such people. While Shehnaaz Gill was seen asking Sidharth the reason behind him being upset but the latter didn’t tell her any specific reason and therefore, throughout the episode, Shehnaaz and Sidharth didn’t speak to each other.

