Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera asks Shehnaaz Gill to call her husband as Krushna ji; Kamya calls her ‘Hindustani biwi’

Kamya Punjabi took to Twitter to hail Kashmera Shah as Hindistani Biwi after she asked Shehnaaz to address Krushna Abhishek as Krushni ji.

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss is faring well at the TRP charts and in order to add more entertainment and drama in the house, Bigg Boss has added a twist as family members of the gharwale have entered the house to support the contestants. While Shefali Jariwala has entered as Paras’s connection, Vikas Gupta has entered as Sidharth Shukla’s connection and when Kashmera Shah entered the house as Arti Singh’s connection, she was on fire as she slammed the gharwale for being mean to Arti.

In the episode, we saw Shehnaz Gill telling Sidharth Shukla that Kashmera has got the 'gundaa' vibe to her, which later, Sid tells Kashmera. Thereafter, when Shehnaaz starts a conversation about Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera immediately cut her off and asks Shehnaz to address him respectfully with a 'Ji' because she's way too younger than him. Now Kamya Panjabi, who is an ardent supporter of Sidharth Shukla, took to Twitter to hail Kashmera Shah for her attitude in the house as she wrote, “Krushna ji kaho... yeh boli hindustaani biwi mazaa aa gaya

@kashmerashah….”

Thereafter, Shehnaz Gill was upset about it and fought with Sidharth Shukla for starting her conversation by asking Kashmera to praise Shehnaz. But knowing Shehnaz, she refused to address Krushna as 'Krushna Ji' because she said that it would look fake. But it didn tend here as Kashmera told Shehnaaz that it's okay, anyway she always fake it up and the audience is watching this too. Later, Shehnaz was hurt by Kashmera’s comments and locks herself in the bathroom.

Credits :Twitter

Read More