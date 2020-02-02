Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah accuses Vikas Gupta of ruining her relation with Arti Singh; Here's Why

Kashmera Shah got upset as Arti Singh chose to trust Vikas Gupta over her in the recent captaincy task. Here's what happened.

With the finale date of Bigg Boss 13 nearing, all the contestants have geared up to make the most of the time and reach the final stage. Keeping that in mind, Bigg Boss had introduced a captaincy task for the housemates, which would give them immunity during this crucial part. While everyone tried their level best to become the captain and tried new strategies, Arti Singh seemed a little disinterested as she said she is fine if anyone from Aism Riaz or Sidharth Shukla becomes the captain. However, despite all of this her connection aka sister-in-law Kashmera Shah put in her best foot to make her win.

But, things took a nasty turn as Vikas Gupta, who regarded Arti Singh as a good friend threw her out of the race, when he was asked to eliminate two people. He chose to evict Arti and Vishal Aditya Singh out of the captaincy game, citing the reason that Kashmera had defrauded him by changing sides. Vikas's decision upsets Kashmera and she goes up to Arti to give her a brutal reality check. She tells her that it is high time she understands that people are not as honest as she thinks. She also reveals that Arti is hurt as she chose to trust another man but not her family. Kashmera adds that Vikas was planning to get her out since the last evening and she has only helped him do it.

Later, when Vikas tries to give an explantion to Arti and others for his decision, Kashmera jumps in and accuses him of runining family relations. While Vikas blames Kashmera for flipping and cheating them first, Kashmera taunts him for trying to create a rift between family members and the housemates. But, the captaincy task gets cancelled as Himanshi Khurana gets hurt and

Bigg Boss calls Vikas and Shehbaz, who had money left in their banks to save one nominated contestant except their own connections. Together, they save Arti over Vishal. This makes Arti and Kashmera happy and the latter even sheds tears. They hug it out and forget their differences.

