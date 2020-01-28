Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah goes all out to support Arti Singh; Takes a dig at Rashami Desai

As Bigg Boss 13 moves into its last leg, the recent episode showed family and friends of the inmates enter the house. Actress Kashmera Shah, Arti Singh's sister-in-law, has already entered the house and she could be seen getting extremely emotional as Arti ran to hug her. It seems that Krushna Abhishek's wife and Arti's bhabhi is all set to take a panga with any housemate who is trying to trouble Arti inside the house as she made a dhamakedaar entry.

As soon as she entered the house, she greeted Vishal Aditya Singh and told him that ever since he has had an issue with Madhurima Tuli, he has lost the plot. She also takes a dig at . She says, "Rashami jo hai woh hai, bhale peeche hai." This clearly indicates that Kashmera is all out to support her sister-in-law and show that the entire family is out there to support Arti and no one should trouble her because then they will get to see a different side of her.

It seems that Kashmera's entry has already ignited a spark inside the house. Before entering she had also posted on Instagram, "I choose to be kind because it makes me happy but I will defend my family and my loved ones without hesitation. Make no mistake, I am fierce and I am coming to Bigg Boss 13 to support my family."

For the unversed, the family members of the contestants will have a four day stay in the controversial house. Apart from Kashmera, Himanshi Khurana, Vikas Gupta, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill's brother's and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have entered the house. It would be interesting to see how this new twist adds the 'tadka' in 's show.