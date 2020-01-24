Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah LASHES OUT at Asim for calling Arti Singh as Sidharth Shukla's 'fixed deposit'

Asim Riaz will be seen calling Arti Singh as Sidharth Shukla’s Fixed Deposit in tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode. His statements have stirred everyone and Arti's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah has expressed her anger on the same. Here's what she said.

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, things will again turn nasty as some contestants will come face-to-face. In the recent promo, we see Asim Riaz tagging Arti Singh as Sidharth Shukla’s ‘Fixed Deposit’ during a heated conversation. Asim's remark will not go down well with Sidharth who is then seen telling Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma that these people are calling Arti his fixed deposit and he isn’t liking it. He adds that fixed deposit is a dirty word and all of them are. Later, we will see Arti Singh having a breakdown in the confession room wherein she will be seen telling Bigg Boss that she doesn’t like all this as she says, ‘All these things are affecting her badly.’

The promo has left everyone aghast and many have taken to their social media accounts to slam Asim for his derogatory remarks, among them is also, Arti's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah. She took to her Twitter account to lash out at Asim and her team for such dirty remarks. She challenged the people to say such gibberish things in front of her and she will show them their place. Calling them dirty minded people, Kashmera asked Arti not to cry as they're not wort her tears.

Who the hell is calling @ArtiSingh005 Siddharth’s fixed deposit? Just say this front of me and see what kind of deposits I make you do. Dirty minded people. Don’t cry Arti no one here is worth your tears. Sad sad sad https://t.co/X7ZLXPxz0t — kashmera (@kashmerashah) January 24, 2020

Talking about Arti, while initially she was considered to be weak, later she started playing individually and came out stronger. She was hailed by many in the recent BB Elite Club Task where she powerfully performed the tasks. She not only ate 20 mirchis, but also chopped her hair during the task to prove her mettle.

It would be interesting to see how reacts to all the mess that has been created in the past week in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Asim went overboard this time? Let us know in the comment section below.

