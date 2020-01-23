Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah praises Arti Singh for cutting her hair; Thanks Sidharth Shukla for supporting her

Today, Former Bigg Boss contestant, Kasmera Shah, took to Instagram to praise Arti Singh for playing well

After an extension of a few weeks, finally, after being locked inside the house for some odd 115 days, Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale. Currently, Sidharth Shukla, , Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and others are locked inside the BB13 house, and Arti Singh’s sister-in-law, and former Bigg Boss contestant, Kashmera Shah took to social media to praise her Arti Singh for playing well in the house.

Yesterday, Kashmera Shah took to Instagram to praise Arti Singh for performing well in the Elite Club Task and also thanked Sidharth Shukla for always standing by Arti. Alongside a selfie, Kashmera wrote, “I just saw last night so episode and I must say I loved the way Arti cut her hair and ate the green chillies. Super proud of My Tigress. And I also must say I loved the way @realsidharthshukla spoke to @shehnaazgill about what he did not like. Amazing. And I have to thank him for supporting Arti all the time. Have started believing in #sidarti myself now. Is this possible?Love you both @artisingh5….”

In yesterday’s episode, during the nominations task, instead of saving Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla saved Arti Singh and that is what led to a fight between Shehnaaz Gill and Arti wherein the former said that there is nothing in her that she should be jealous of her. Later, Arti Singh too lashed out at Shehnaaz Gill and asked her to mind her language when Gill addressed her as ‘Saali’.

