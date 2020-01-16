Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah recounts her BB journey as she shares ‘Bua’ Arti Singh’s photos with her sons

In yesterday’s episode, Arti Singh’s brother, Krushna Abhishek entered the house with his songs.

As we speak, a galaxy of celebrities are locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, and in the latest task, we saw the family members of the gharwale enter the house. While in yesterday’s episode, we saw Arti Singh’s brother, Krushna Abhishek, enter the house along with his sons and as expected, Arti Singh was overwhelmed to see her brother and nephews- Rayaan and Krishaang. Now, in the episode, Krushna was all praises for Arti Singh and applauded her journey in the show. Krushna also said that Arti is playing the game with utmost dignity and that nowadays, fans address Krushna for being Arti Singh’s brother and that makes him really proud.

Now post the episode, Krushna’s wife and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Kashmera Shah, took to social media to post photos of Arti with her sons from the house and alongside the photo, Kashmera got nostalgic as she recounted her Bigg Boss journey as she wrote, “Oh my god oh my god this is such an iconic moment for me. To think fourteen years ago I had whispered Krushna s name on this show and today my kids are in the Bigg Boss house with their Bua. Oh my god this is unbelievable. Thank you..” Well, we are sure Arti will be happy to know that Kashmera is very proud of her because in the episode, we saw Arti ask Krushna whether or not 'Kash' is happy with the way she is conducting herself in the house.

In today’s episode, we will see Shahnaaz Gill’s father, Sidharth Shukla’s mother, Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag, and Mahira Sharma’s mother, enter the house and Shehnaaz Gill’s father will inform his daughter that her biggest enemy in the house is Paras Chhabra. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

