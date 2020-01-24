Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah on Shehnaaz Gill’s misconduct with Sidharth Shukla: I feel she is using him

After Shehnaaz Gill misbehaved with Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, Kashmera Shah slammed the former and stated that she is using the Balika Vadhu actor.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been one of the most adorable couples on Bigg Boss 13. The viewers have always loved their chemistry and their khatti-meethi nok-jhonk has been one of the USP of the popular reality show. However, during the recent days, there has been a sudden change in their equation and the BFFs has been at loggerheads. This isn’t all. While Sidharth cleared his stand about not being friends with Shehnaaz anymore, the latter was seen pushing him and misbehaving with him during the recent captaincy task.

While Shehnaaz’s action left everyone shocked, former Bigg Boss season one contestant Kashmera Shah has slammed the Punjabi singer for her conduct. Calling it an immature behaviour, Kashmira stated that Shehnaaz is using Sidharth for the game. However, she also lauded Sidharth for maintaining his calm post Shehnaaz’s behaviour. Kashmera also added that she doubts if Sidharth will ever meet Shehnaaz post Bigg Boss 13. “Unbelievable how she treats @sidharth_shukla. Hats off to this man for tolerating such immature behaviour. I doubt he will ever meet her outside. I feel she is using him. #NoMoreSidNaaz,” she tweeted.

Unbelievable how she treats @sidharth_shukla Hats off to this man for tolerating such immature behaviour. I doubt he will ever meet her outside. I feel she is using him. #NoMoreSidNaaz https://t.co/i80wxPlitc — kashmera (@kashmerashah) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has once again changed the game in the house after she went against Sidharth and extended support to his arch-rival Asim Riaz and his team ( and Vishal Aditya Singh) during the captaincy task. The Punjabi singer’s new strategy on Bigg Boss 13 left Sidharth and his team (Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala) shocked and quite upset with her flipping nature.

