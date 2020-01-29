Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah takes a dig at Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond; Says 'It's FakeNaaz'

Arti Singh's sister-in-law made a fiery entry into the Bigg Boss 13 house and has already started exposing real personalities of the contestants. Here's what happened.

Bigg Boss season 13 is at the verge of its conclusion, and the makers have decided to pump up the drama further. In the latest episode we saw family members of the contestants entering the house. No, they're not come to merely meet them again, but rather to have a 4 day temporary stay. Yes, first time in the history of the show housemates family will stay with them, and it is sure to be all exciting. Among those who made an entry in the 'Connections Week'are Vikas Gupta, Himanshi Khurana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others. But, the most dhamakedaar and fiery entry was that of Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah.

Yes, the Bigg Boss 1 contestant made a comeback with a bang for Arti. The actress was sure not in a good mood to spare anyone as one by one, she took a class of all. As soon as she entered, her first target was . Taking a sly dig at her she said, 'Whatever Rashami doing she is right because she is actually not doing anything.' Next she went on to slam Vishal Aditya Singh and said that since Madhurima Tuli has hit him, he has stopped using his brains and is completely lost. She makes Vishal understand that Arti has always taken stand for the right, but no one has ever stood for her apart from Sidharth Shukla.

If you thought that's all, well it was just the beginning. Kashmera then took a nasty dig at Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth's bond. She said there's nothing like so-called 'SidNaaz', they're turning to be 'FakeNaaz' now. Later, Kashmera is seen talking about taking a revenge from Vishal for challenging Arti to chop her locks. Upon seeing Kashmera's anger and behaviour, Shehnaaz who is sitting in the living area tells housemates that Kashmera has come with a ‘gunda’ attitude.

Well, it would be interesting to see what twists and turns take place in the BB 13 house after the new entries. What are your thoughts on Sidharth and Shehnaaz's on-off bond? Do you think SidNaaz is fake? Let us know in the comment section below.

