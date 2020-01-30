Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah tries to set up Arti Singh with Sidharth Shukla; Calls him 'husband material'

In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Kashmera Shah joked about Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh's marriage. Will #SidArti get together? Find Out.

Bigg Boss 13 has brought about a new 'Connection's week' twist and it has certainly up the the entertainment quotient. The atmosphere of the house has changed for the good, and the contestants are rather seen in a happy mood. Out of all the family members that have come in, Arti Singh's sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah has brought in a new energy. While she made a fiery entry, she is was seen setting up the mood of the house in last night's episode.

While we all know Arti shares a great bond with friend Sidharth Shukla, Kashmera took this a top-notch further and popped up the question. She asked Arti if she has developed feelings for Sidharth, to which Arti replied that he is just a good friend. Kashmera goes on to praise Sidharth and tells Arti that he has always supported her in the game. She further adds that even though he has a connection with Shehnaaz, he is very protective about Arti and feel that #SidArti make a good pair. However, much to everyone's surprise, Arti rejects Kashmera's idea and tells that Sidharth is a good person, but their temperaments don't match.

However, Kashmera stays adamant that they look good together and as family she would like to see them as a couple. Not only this, Kashmera also goes on to say that both Sidharth and Arti have feelings for each other, but haven't yet realised it. Arti, on the other hand sticks to her opinion. Kashmera again tells Arti that if there is anything then she can tell her, as she will talk to Sihdarth, but Arti asks her not to do so.

Later, Kashmera jokingly asks Arti if she was given two choices, Sidharth Shukla and the other Vishal Aditya Singh, who would she pair up with? Arti outrightly dismisses, Kashmera's proposal and says that both don't have qualities to be her prospective groom. Well, Kashmera and Arti's marriage discussions are sure very funny and entertaining to watch. But is Kashmera really trying to set up Arti and Sidharth in real-life? Will #SidArti ever get together in real world? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana REVEALS to Asim Riaz how she drifted apart from Chow after eviction

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Sidharth asks BB to remove him from captaincy race post Vikas Gupta is accused of cheating

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth disagrees with Kashmera Shah's comment about Shehnaaz being fake; DEETS inside

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More