Bigg Boss 13: Is Katrina Kaif the reason behind Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill? Find out

Bigg Boss 13: Time and again people have accused Salman Khan of being biased toward Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Though the actor has kept mum about his partiality toward Shukla, he recently opened up about the reason behind his corner for Shehnaaz Gill. Here's what happened.

Every year we see many new faces in the Bigg Boss house. And each year, host either is seen extremely impressed by someone or madly. Well, this 'tedha', the lucky person to swoon Salman is none other than Pujabi Kudi, Shehnaz Gill. Yes, it is quite evident from Salman's banter with her that Sana has made a special place in Salman's heart with her cuteness and antics. Well, time and again, Twitterati and some ex-contestants have accused Salman Khan of being biased toward Shehnaaz and also Sidharth Shukla. While the actor has never spoken about the rumours of him being partial toward the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, in the recent episode, the Dabangg star indirectly revealed the reason for having a soft point of Shehnaaz.

All this happened when Salman Khan entered the house and cleaned the mess created by the contestants, who refused to help Shehnaaz in her captaincy. Watching Salman doing the household chores for them, left the housemates red-faced in embarrassment. Upon seeing Salman's kind gesture, Punjab ki aka Shehnaaz Gill, thanked him for lending her support, at a time when nobody stood by her. Sana told Salman that everyone will now start supporting her as he has shown support for her. To which Salman readily replied, 'I haven't supported you, but rather I've supported Punjab ki Katrina Kaif.”

Not only this Salman also went onto to give Sana a piece of his mind as he praised her and said that she is a better than almost all housemates but she should not expect the same nice attitude from others. Well, this kept us wondering if Salman is only supporting Shehnaaz as she is touted to be Katrina Kaif's version in Punjab? What are your thoughts on the same? Also, do you think Salman is biased this season? Let us know in the comment section below.

