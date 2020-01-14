Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav reveals his singing stints weren't aired; says 'I was a misfit for the show'

Bigg Boss 13's former contestant Khesari Lal Yadav recently made some shocking revelations about his stay inside the house. Read further to know more about the same.

Bigg Boss 13 has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered a few months back. The hosted show is soaring high with TRP rates thanks to the ongoing drama and chaos inside the BB house among the contestants. This season has proved to be quite different from the other seasons and has kept the audiences hooked to their television sets, courtesy the twists and turns that are introduced by the makers from time to time.

The biggest twist in the show came when a total number of six wild card contestants entered the house. Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav was also among these wild cards. However, his stay inside the house was short – lived which left many of his fans disappointed. Recently, the actor spoke in details about his stay in the Bigg Boss house. In an interview with a daily, Khesari revealed that his stay inside the house was good and that he just could not fight there.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav: People are only fighting, no one is really playing)

Citing a reason for the same, the actor said that he could not use cuss words for publicity. Khesai further said that he could not stoop down to such a level for a short – lived fame. He said that he hasn’t fought with people in real life and realized Bigg Boss wasn’t meant for him. Khesari, who is currently busy shooting for some movie in Lucknow, also said that he was a misfit for a show like Bigg Boss. The most shocking revelation made by the singer – actor is that his singing wasn’t aired in the show because of which he couldn’t get votes. He reveals that he could not sing songs of his choice inside the house because of issues related to procurement of rights.

Credits :Times of India

Read More