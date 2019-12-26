Bigg Boss 13: KHKT producer Sandiip Sikcand SLAMS makers for making Sidharth Shukla look like a hero

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandiip Sikcand recently took to Twitter to express his anger against the makers of Bigg Boss 13 and lashed out at Sidharth Shukla for his actions. Here's what he said.

Last week saw a major tornado burst inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, as old rivals and Sidharth Shukla came face-to-face and stooped to new lows. From hurling ugly abuses to throwing tea and digging out past, the former Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars mad headlines for their ugly sides. While some supported Sidharth and blamed Rashami for purposely poking him, others felt that Shukla is a dog's tail and can never change.Their unacceptable cat-fight left everyone shocked and disgusted. Not only common viewers, but also many celebrities and former contestants of the show have come out to share what they felt after the big fight.

After Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Sambhavna Seth and Vindu Dara Singh, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandiip Sikcand expressed his views on the fracas between Rashami and Sidharth. He took to Twitter to share his disgust and slammed the makers for being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. He went on to call Bigg Boss a mere joke and said that makers will save Shukla even if he kills or murders someone on the show. Even then, his dangerous actions will be justified and he will be made to look like a hero among all others.

Disgusted with BIGG BOSS !! Unfair, totally biased , dirty & pathetic !! The contestants should revolt & leave !! Totally support Rashmi Desai and Asim — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) December 22, 2019

Bigg boss 13 is a JOKE !! I think even if Sidharth Shukla kills someone in the house, he would be justified and made to look like a hero ! SHAME !! #BiggBoss13 #EvictSidharthShukla — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) November 22, 2019

Further calling the show totally unfair, biased and dirty, Sikcand praised Rashami and Asim for standing up against the so-called hero of BB 13, Sidharth Shukla. He also mentioned that people who revolt against the wrongs happening in the house, are shown the exit door.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Sikcand's views on Sidharth Shukla? Are Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz playing the right game? Let us know in the comment section below.

