Bigg Boss 13: KHKT producer Sandiip Sikcand SLAMS makers for making Sidharth Shukla look like a hero

December 26, 2019
Bigg Boss 13: KHKT producer Sandiip Sikcand SLAMS makers for making Sidharth Shukla look like a heroBigg Boss 13: KHKT producer Sandiip Sikcand SLAMS makers for making Sidharth Shukla look like a hero
Last week saw a major tornado burst inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, as old rivals Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla came face-to-face and stooped to new lows. From hurling ugly abuses to throwing tea and digging out past, the former Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars mad headlines for their ugly sides. While some supported Sidharth and blamed Rashami for purposely poking him, others felt that Shukla is  a dog's tail and can never change.Their unacceptable cat-fight left everyone shocked and disgusted. Not only common viewers, but also many celebrities and former contestants of the show have come out to share what they felt after the big fight. 

After Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Sambhavna Seth and Vindu Dara Singh, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandiip Sikcand expressed his views on the fracas between Rashami and Sidharth. He took to Twitter to share his disgust and slammed the makers for being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. He went on to call Bigg Boss a mere joke and said that makers will save Shukla even if he kills or murders someone on the show. Even then, his dangerous actions will be justified and he will be made to look like a hero among all others. 

Check out the Tweet below:

Further calling the show totally unfair, biased and dirty, Sikcand praised Rashami and Asim for standing up against the so-called hero of BB 13, Sidharth Shukla. He also mentioned that people who revolt against the wrongs happening in the house, are shown the exit door. 

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Sikcand's views on Sidharth Shukla? Are Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz playing the right game? Let us know in the comment section below. 

