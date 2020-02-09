Bigg Boss 13: Kishwer Merchant SLAMS Sidharth Shukla for saving Paras Chhbara over Arti; Calls BB 'biased'

Sidharth Shukla's move of saving Paras Chhabra in the immunity task has not gone down well with many. Here's what ex Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant thinks about it.

Even though Bigg Boss 13 is nearing the end, the drama and fights in the house don't seem to have reduced. With the grand finale coming closer, the competitive spirit among housemates have gone high as they're leaving no stone upturned to reach their final destination. In the latest episodes, Bigg Boss gave the elite club members, Asim Riaz, , and Sidharth Shukla a task, wherein they had to free a contestant from a cage. According to the rules, they had to quickly grab the keys and unlock the door of contestants locked namely Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, and Arti Singh as they were unsafe from the nominations.

Sidharth was quick enough to win two rounds, however, despite saving his friends, he chose to save Paras. While Paras got the immunity, it left Shehnaaz and Arti deeply hurt as they felt betrayed. His unexpcted move did not go down well with Shehnaaz, Arti and Asim, as they were seen getting into a heated argument. Asim taunted Sidharth for not sticking by his friends, who've been there for him in his thick and thin. To which Sidharth replied, 'No body was there with me. But rather I was there with everyone. Well, Sidharth's this statement has left ex BB contestant Kishwer Merchant aghast.

Kishwer took to her Twitter handle to share her thoughts on whatever happened in the BB 13 episode, and how equations changed suddenly. Slamming Sidhart for his statement, Kishwer said, 'Seriously Sidharth? Paras is more important that Arti? Then you are really naive!' But this wasn't it, Kishwer went onto accuse Bigg Boss of being biased towards Sidharth Shukla. In a following tweet, she mentioned that Asim did not want Paras to be immune as he takes him as a competition, but there was no point Sidharth saving him. She added that Sidharth knew Shehnaaz and Arti are strong players, so he played a dirty game. Not only, Kishwer also pointed out at Sidharth's aggression during the task.

Take a look at Kishwer's tweets:

Mere saath koi nahi tha .. Main sabke saath tha ? Seriously Siddharth ? Arti se zyada Paras tha? Then you are really naive !!! #BigBoss13 #BB13 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) February 8, 2020

Par agar ilzaam lagaya bhi toh I think correct lagaya !! Yeh ilzaam audience bhi Laga rahi hai bigboss ki AAP biased ho for Siddharth !!! #BigBoss13 #BB13Finale — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) February 8, 2020

Asim doesn't want Paras .. maybe coz he feels Paras is his competition and he hasn't liked Paras from day 1 .. but Siddharth protecting Paras ? He knows Sana and Arti are strong competition.. so he played dirty !!! #BB13Finale #BiggBoss13 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) February 8, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you support Sidharth's decision to save Paras over Arti and Shehnaaz? Who do you think will be the top 3 of BB 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

