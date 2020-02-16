Bigg Boss 13: Kishwer Merchantt calls Sidharth Shukla an undeserving candidate; Says its a predictable season

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant has called Sidharth Shukla an undeserving candidate. She also claims that the season was pretty predictable.

Bigg Boss 13 has finally reached its ultimate destination a few hours back i.e. the grand finale. So, as we all know that the angry young man of this season, Sidharth Shukla has been declared the ultimate winner of the show while another extremely popular contestant, Asim Riaz ended up being the first runner up. Shehnaaz Gill who has been termed the most entertaining contestant of the season became the second runner up followed by and Arti Singh.

However, certain sections of people are unhappy with Sidharth being declared the winner of the show. Many of them even called the makers biased and accused them of siding with the actor thereby overlooking his mistakes. Ex – Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchantt seems to have more or less the same thoughts. In a recent tweet, the actress clearly called Sidharth a totally undeserving candidate. Moreover, she also called this particular season a predictable one citing Paras leaving with the money to be one of the reasons behind her claim.

Check out Kishwer Merchantt’s tweet below:

What a predictable season .. paras leaving with the money, Asim and Sid top 2.. and a totally undeserving candidate wins !! #bestseasonever #BB13GrandFinale — Kishwer M Rai (KishwerM) February 15, 2020

Talking about Sidharth Shukla, the actor had been making a lot of headlines ever since his entry inside the Bigg Boss house. He specifically grabbed attention because of his aggressive nature and behaviour towards fellow housemates. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor shared a great rapport with fellow housemate Asim at the beginning of the show which later on deteriorated. Sidharth’s close proximity with Shehnaaz Gill also caught the attention of the audience and fans loved them so much that the trend #SidNaaz became viral on social media.

