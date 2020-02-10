Bigg Boss 13: Kishwer Merchantt SLAMS Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra for disrespecting Shehnaaz Gill & Mahira

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchantt lashed out at Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra for misbhevaing with

Bigg Boss 13 finale is just around the corner, we're only some 5 days away to see some contestant take home the BB trophy home. Well, even with its end, some housemates have not really understood their wrongdoings and have been continuing it. Wondering who we are referring to? We are talking about the two handsome hunks of the BB 13 house, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra, who have been since a long time criticized for misbehaving with their 'good friends' Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma, respectively. Despite all of the taunts, the two have not changed, and still talk to the ladies in an ill-mannered way.

In the past few episodes, we saw the two couples, SidNaaz and PaHira get into ugly fights with each other. We all know, these two are known to utter gibberish in a fit of anger, and this is what they did this time as well. They used several rude terms to brush off the ladies. From Paras' 'Chal Nikal' to Sidharth's 'Teri aukaat kya hai', the two have disrespected the girls time and again. And now seems like, the water has gone above the head. Ex BB contestant Kishwer Merchantt, took to her Twitter handle to bash the men for showing utter disrespect towards women, the call as their friends. Salmming them for their actions, Kishwer aksed, 'The way Sidharth talks to Shehnaaz, and the way Paras talks to Mahira. Do these girls have some self respect or no? It is sad to see all this.'

The way Sid talks to Sana .. and the way Paras talks to Mahira.. my god these girls have some self respect or no .. SAD #BB13FinaleWeek — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) February 9, 2020

Well, a few days ago, Gauahar Khan had mentioned that she doesn't feel any pity for Shehnaaz now, because she runs back to Sidharth, despite the fact that he has disrespected her multiple times. What are your thoughts about the same? Do you agree with Kishwer's views? Let us know in the comment section below.

