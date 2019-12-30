Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra criticises Salman Khan for taking Sidharth Shukla's side

Koena Mitra took to her Twitter handle to slam Salman Khan. She indirectly pointed out on why Khan didn't talk about Asim and Sidharth's ugly fight during Weekend Ka Vaar.

There are have been no dearth in tiffs, name-calling and quarrels in the Bigg Boss 13's house and the latest ugly fight between Sidharth and Asim is now touted as one of the worst ones so far as they were hurling abuses at each other on national television. When Asim asked Sidharth why he is abusing his family to which Sidharth said that he and his family deserve it. Soon, the internet got divided as they supported their favourite contender. During Weekend ka Vaar, didn't highlight and talked about the fight that took place between the two. And now, Koena Mitra took to her Twitter to slam Salman Khan and asked him why and who is stopping him for not talking about it.

She wrote, "Tera baap kutta, MA.. Behen.. whatever "AR--Why you abusing my family? SS-- They deserve it. Shocked to see @BeingSalmanKhanagain taking the wrong side. Alvira, Arpita ya Uncle pe koi jae, aap toh chhor dengey right? What's stopping you? Who's stopping you? #bigbosss13 #BB13." A few days ago, Koena even said that she regrets being part of the show. She had tweeted, "You shouldn't have left the channel Mr. @rajcheerfull I regret saying YES to #BigBoss13, everyone knows why.

For the unversed, filmmaker Rohit Shetty tried to make peace between them and they later apologized to each other. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

