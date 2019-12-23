Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra hints at Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai being 'ill psychopaths'

Koena Mitra took to Twitter to express her disappointment about doing the show and also called out two contestants for being ill psychopaths.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of Indian television's most controversial reality shows, and over the last couple of years, the show has only been getting bigger and better. Host has given the housemates an earful on multiple occasions for the things that have been happening inside the house, and now, we have ex Bigg Boss contestant from this season, Koena Mitra, who took to Twitter so express her disappointment about doing the show, and its contestants.

Koena took to social media, and though she was surprised to get eliminated in the second week itself back when it happened, she made it a point to mention once again, how she regrets having said yes to Bigg Boss 13. She wrote to the former CEO of the channel, and said, "You shouldn't have left the channel Mr. @rajcheerfull. I regret saying YES to #BigBoss13 , everyone knows why. #RiggedBb13 I feel horrible for every participant locked in that house with 2 severely ill psychopaths!!! #BB13 Karma awaits!!!!

Given the number of fights that have been happening inside the house, and how both Rashami and Sidharth took to mudslinging, it seems to be one of the major concerns for everybody as to the way the show has been going. What do you think about it? Drop in your comments in the section below.

