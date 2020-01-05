Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra SLAMS Bigg Boss makers for backing Sidharth Shukla, Asks, 'Aur Kitna Giroge?'

Ek Bigg Boss 13 contestant Koena Mitra has again vented out her anger and disgust on the makers of the show for supporting Sidharth Shukla, despite his uncontrollable aggression. Here's what she said.

The current season of Bigg Boss is much different from all the previous seasons. By different we don't mean in a good way, but rather in a nasty way. There are have been no dearth in fights, name-calling and physical brawls in the Bigg Boss 13 house. And the latest fight between arch-rivals Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz has now become the hot topic of discussion. Yes, the ugly quarrel between the two is considered to be one of the ugliest fights as they not hurled abuses at each other, but also dragged

families in their heated argument.

While we've seen many ex Bigg Boss contestants coming out to share their opinions on this nasty fight, the latest to join the bandwagon is former BB 13 contestant Koena Mitra. The Saki Saki actress recently took to her Twitter account to slam the makers for promoting Sidharth Shukla's aggression and showing biasness toward Asim Riaz. Sharing a fan made video of Sid and Asim's fight that have happened till date, Koena worte, "Take a bow.... Makers!!' Taking an indirect dig at Shukla's ugly actions and aggression she pointed fingers at the channel for making him a hero, an idol and a role-model. Lashing out at them for not calling out to such nonsense of his, she asked the makers, 'Aur kitna girogey?'

Take a bow.... Makers!!

Apparently,

A Role Model, Idol.... Hero!!

Aur kitna girogey??? https://t.co/cYuxodoT55 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) January 3, 2020

Well, this is not the first time Koena has spoken against the makers for siding the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. For the unversed, Sid and Asim got into a verbal fight as Sid teased Asim for being a cry baby and in return the latter dragged Shukla's late father's name and targeted him. However, here Koena is not also in favour of Asim Riaz as she said that it was bad and she totally hated it.

Bad!! Very bad. Totally hated it. Parents only deserve love and respect, I feel sad when I see parents being abused on national television just for a game. Horrible! https://t.co/UrpB5iOkT5 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) January 2, 2020

Yesterday, made Asim apologise to Sidharth Shukla for his deeds. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Sidharth Shukla is being favoured in Bigg Boss 13? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

