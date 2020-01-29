Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra supports Asim Riaz for standing up against Sidharth Shukla; Calls him ‘Superman’

Today, Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Koena Mitra, came out in support of Asim Riaz for standing up against Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13 is just a few days away from its finale and before the finale date arrives, the makers of the show are making sure to shell out interesting episodes. And for the same, in the latest, we saw family members and friends of the gharwale entering the house to support them. While Kashmera Shah entered to support ArtinSingh, Vikas Gupta entered to support Sidharth Shukla and Himanshi Khurana entered to support Asim Riaz.

Now we all know that Sidharth Shukla and Asim have had a rough journey in the show vis-a-via their equation with each other- from being friends to turning foes, Asim and Sidharth have hurled abuses and pushed each other on the show. Now, whenever Sidharth and Asim fight, internet is always divided between the two and in the latest, Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Koena Mitra, came out in support of Asim and lauded him for standing up against Sidharth Shukla and praised his family for raising a superman. Koena took to Twitter to share a video wherein we can see that Asim is being targeted by Sidharth Shukla and ex-contestant, Tehseen Poonawalla. Moreover, Koena lauded Asim for not leaving his ground and standing tall against terms like 'toyboy' and 'nalla' used by the housemates.

In the video, we can see Asim complaining to Bigg Boss that Sidharth is let go easily for pushing him, and instead of physical he now gets into verbal abuse. After sharing the video, Koena wrote, “I congratulate and celebrate Asim's parents. You've succeeded!! You've raised SuperMAN!! #love #hugs #ScriptedBiggBoss13 #BigBoss13 #bb13.” Not just this, Koena called Bigg Boss scripted. Earlier, after getting eliminated from the show, Koena expressed that she feels the show is scripted and that , the host of the show, is biased, and supportive of the wrong contestants on the show. Well, we are sure that just like Koena, all of Asim’s fans will agree that Asim is indeed, a Superman.

