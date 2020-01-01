Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek criticizes Sidharth Shukla for abusing women and getting aggressive; WATCH

Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek recently lashed out at Sidharth Shukla for misbehaving with women in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Take a look.

If there's one contestant in the Bigg Boss 13 house who has received the most hatred as well as the most love, it has to be Sidharth Shukla. While some love him for showing his real and raw side, others think he is too aggressive and rude. Well, whatever maybe the case, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has been making noise ever since day one of the season. Many celebrities have also spoken in favor and against him, but his popularity is just surging high with his stint in the BB 13 house.

Now, another known celebrity, who is also the brother of BB contestant has come out to speak about Sidharth Shukla. But, not in his support, rather against him. Yes, we're talking about Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek has expressed his disappointment in the actor and slammed him for his behaviour toward the women of the house. In the video that has been circulating on social media, Krushna is seen telling that Sidharth's attitude and approach in the house is making him negative in front of the audience. Will people like if a 6 feet tall man charges up against a woman and hurls abuses at her? Also, he even gets aggressive with woman, which is clearly unacceptable on his part. He should be careful of his deeds from now on.

Interestingly, Krushna's comments against Shukla are in contrary to what his sister Arti Singh thinks of the man. She has been supporting the Dil Se Dil Tak actor since day one and has always stood by her, despite playing her individual game. Well, what are your thoughts on Krushna's opinions about Shukla? Do you think Arti is playing an individual game now? Let us know in the comment section below.

