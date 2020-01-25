Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek gets emotional on seeing Arti cry on fixed deposit comment; Shares their photos

Arti Singh’s brother, Krushna Abhishek, shared photos of his sister on social media and expressed a sense of helplessness on seeing her cry in the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 13 is shelling out major dose of entertainment because the contestants locked inside the house, with every episode, are seen fighting over food, tasks and relationships. Now in the latest episode, we saw Arti Singh having an emotional breakdown when she learns that she is being referred to as Fixed Deposit of Sidharth Shukla. It so happens that during Asim and Siddharth’s fight, Asim referees to Arti as his ‘Fixed Deposit’ and later, Sidharth gets agitated that Asim is no one to call Arti as his fixed Deposit.

Thereafter, Shefali Jariwala tells Sidharth that it was Rashami and Arhaan who tagged Arti as Fixed Deposit and later, when Sid and Paras tell Arti that the meaning of Fixed Deposit is ‘Keep’, Arti Singh has an emotional breakdown and is seen howling in the confusion room asking Bigg Boss to explain to her the meaning of Fixed Deposit. Now today, Arti’s brother, Krushna Abhishek took to social media and shared a few throwback pictures of his sister along with Govind and his daughter Tina as he expressed a sense of helplessness on seeing Arti cry in the house. Krushna wrote, “Love u Arti and Tina. Just got these pics from sum where. Missed Arti and family. Today saw Arti crying in big boss really felt bad love u Arti may god give u more strength #big boss.”

Later, Vishal Aditya Singh is seen telling Arti Singh that it was not Rashami and Arhaan but he who used that term for her the first time. Arti looked dumbstruck but Vishal clarifies that he used the term in the context of the game and the way Arti and Sidharth stand for each other and support each other and that he didn’t mean it in a demeaning way. Well, it will be interesting to see if raises this issue in the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

