Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek roots for sister Arti Singh; Says ‘Just keep going, you are a rockstar’

As Arti Singh is going strong on Bigg Boss 13, her brother Krushna Abhishek lauded her performance on the show and called her a rockstar.

If there is one contestant on Bigg Boss 13 who is winning hearts for her clean and fair game, it is Arti Singh. She might not be involved in any of the controversies in the house, but she did manage to emerge as a strong player without getting into ugly fights. Impressed by her stint on the show, several celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Yuvika Chaudhary and even host have lauded Arti’s game on the popular reality show.

Besides, Arti’s brother Krushna Abhishek is also proud of her journey on Bigg Boss 13 and has been singing praises for her every now and then. In fact, being a doting brother that he is, the renowned comedian once again shared an emotional post for Arti and rooted for her. Krushna shared a beautiful selfie with his sister on social media. Calling Arti a rockstar, Krushna cheered for her and urged her to keep going. “We all r with u. Lots of people r blessing u and voting for u just keep going arti u r a rock star,” Krushna wrote.

Meanwhile, with the entry of the connections in the house, Arti Singh got a new support system after her sister in law Kashmera Shah entered the game. The former Bigg Boss contestant is seen supporting Arti in the game and is making sure to fight all the odds against the BB13 contestant with her swag. It will be interesting to see how Arti and Kashmera will be performing in the interesting tasks on Bigg Boss 13.

Credits :Instagram

Read More