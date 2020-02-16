Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek shares FIRST pic with Arti Singh after eviction; Says 'You're a winner for us'

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Arti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek shared an adorable picture with her after eviction and it is all things love. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh came out as a surprise package for many on the show. When the 'tedha' season began, nobody would have thought that the actress will ever reach the finale. Much to everyone's surprise, she did. In fact, she also became one of the top 5 contestants. Coming out on the fifth spot, host lauded her for having an impeccable journey and proving her mettle in all spheres. Not only did, he even mentioned that she was the only contestant who played the game with sheer dignity.

Now that she's out, she is making merry of her beautiful stint on the show with her family and dear ones. Some hours ago, Arti's beloved brother and ace comedian Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable first picture with her loving sister after her eviction. In the photo, Arti is seen plant a sweet kiss on Krushna's cheek as he embraces her with love. Not only this, he also wrote a caption that will melt your heart. It read, 'You are a winner for us. We did not think that you would go this far. You have earned respect and played with dignity. We love you.'

Take a look at the cute picture here:

From her slow start to her breakdowns to fights to being the strong independent game-changer, Arti's journey on Salman Khan's show saw a share of ups and downs. But she flowed through it gracefully. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

