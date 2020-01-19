Bigg Boss 13: Love Aaj Kal duo Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan give us 'Unseen Sneak Peek' of Salman Khan's show

Love Aaj Kal actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan give us a tour of the unseen and undekha side of Salman Khan's show. So, if you want to know what actually behind the scenes of Bigg Boss 13, take a look.

Everyone who is a fan of Bigg Boss, who have once dreamed of doing a set visit to know how things actually happen inside in there. While many are lucky to be there personally, for most of us, it remains an unfulfilled dream. But, if you're wanting to know how the Bigg Boss 13 house looks, then you're just going to get lucky as the Love Aaj Kal duo Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are here with an inside and never-seen before Bigg Boss 13 house tour, just for BB 13 fans. Yes, Kartik and Aaryan recently gave us a unseen sneak peek of 's show and reveal some secrets of the BB 13 sets.

The makers of the show recently dropped Sara and Kartik's fun BTS visit of the sets. Here, both the actors are seen sharing funny moments are they show us the unseen behind-the-scene parts of the set. From the control room to the camera room, from the stage to Salman's special relaxing area, and from Salman's secret room to his gym area, the couple showed us all the hidden parts of the show. Well, while doing so, we also can see the cuties enter into a fun banter and pull each other's legs. Here, Kartik also revealed how Shehnaaz Gill, grabbed him the last time he entered the BB 13 house. We must say, who better than Sara and Kartik to share the secrets of the most controversial show of Indian Television.

Take a look at BB 13 tour featuring Kartik and Sara:

For the unversed, the Love Aaj Kal duo will be seen having a gala time with Salman Khan today on Weekend Ka Vaar episode as they promote their film. They will also step in the house with some fun tasks for the housemates. Are you excited to see Kartik and Sara spread their magic in BB 13? What do you think will happen today? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

