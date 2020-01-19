Bigg Boss 13: Love Aaj Kal duo Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan put up a hilarious mimicry of Shehnaaz & Sidharth

In tonight's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will have a super fun time with the housemates. Check the video out.

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed yet another Weekend Ka Vaar with some sharp statements from along with some fun with guests Karan Singh Grover, Gautam Gulati and Vindu Dara Singh in the show. Every guest brought along with them a different element, while Salman brought everyone under the scanner with his questions, and also gave a reality check to many contestants. In a first this season, Madhurima Tuli was ousted from the house for violence against Vishal Aditya Singh.

While last night's episode was rather serious, tonight, we will witness all the fun with Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan visit the housemates as they promote their film. Along with some fun tasks that the duo will bring in, we will also see both of them mimic Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla as Kartik and Sara take on their avatars respectively. The two not only leave the house laughing but they themselves too, burst out into laughter.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, January 18, 2020: Salman loses calm at Paras, Madhurima Tuli ousted for violence)

Apart from the fun that follows, even though Madhurima has been ousted from the house, Salman hasn't announced if other contestants are safe just yet. Meanwhile, a fight also breaks out between and Mahira Sharma as the latter will seem to have lost her cool on her.

Credits :Instagram

Read More