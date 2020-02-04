Bigg Boss 13: From Love Jihad to SidNaaz fight, Salman Khan's show got mired in THESE ugly controversies

Here's a list of the controversies that landed Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 in trouble. Check it out.
1448 reads Mumbai Updated: February 4, 2020 06:02 pm
Bigg Boss 13: From Love Jihad to SidNaaz fight, Salman Khan's show got mired in THESE ugly controversiesBigg Boss 13: From Love Jihad to SidNaaz fight, Salman Khan's show got mired in THESE ugly controversies
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

'Controversies and Bigg Boss go hand-in-hand'. Well, there has been no BB season that has gone without any kind of controversy. However, the current 'tedha' season has been associated with drama and controversy ever since it kick-started in Septemeber last year. Bigg Boss 13 has been the talk of the town from the very beginning, but mostly for all the bad reasons. From verbal spats to abuses to physical aggression, the Salman Khan hosted show has shown some of its ugliest sides. With merely two weeks remaining for the finale, we take a look at the controversies that Bigg Boss season 13 got caught itself into. 

The Love-jihad controversy

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss introduced a new concept of 'BFF aka Bed Friends Forever. And it ended up landing in a major controversy, with many demanding the show's ban on social media. Well, as per the concept, the female contestants were paired up with the male participants to share a bed on the show. This did not go down well with many who alleged that the show is going against the Indian culture. It also led to a communal divide as a Muslim contestant from Kashmir was shown sharing bed with a Brahmin girl. People felt that BB 13 is degrading the Hindu culture and promoting jihad. While some called the show vulgar, others questioned their idea of entertainment. Angry viewers expressed their disgust and disappointment on Twitter by trending the hashtag #JehadFelataBiggBoss. From the makers of BB to the channel to host Salman Khan, everybody came on the radar of the trolls and received major backlash. 

Biasness towards Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shulka is not only one of the strongest contestants of BB 13, but also one of the most controversial and aggressive personalities on the show. Right from the beginning of the show, he has been known for his agressiveness and fights with fellow housemates. From hurling abuses to engaging in phsyicaal violence, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has been known for his ugly side. Well, people have lost counts of Shukla's fights now. However, despite him getting violent several times, neither Bigg Boss nor host Salman Khan has punished him severly. While many were expecting a stern action, he was left by merely getting nominated for 2 weeks. All these neglections by the makers, have forced BB fans to believe that they are all biased towards Sidharth Shukla. A new hashtag #ScriptedBiggBoss13 also started trending some days before.  

Sidharth Shukla pins Shehnaaz Gill on the floor

Sidharth Shukla has been touted as the angry young man of BB 13. From Rashami Desai to Asim Riaz to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth has got into ugly fights with almost all the contestants, sometimes even at trivial issues. However, one incident that irked people massively was when Sidharth got violent with his bestie Shehnaaz Gill. Yes, after a fight with Pujanbi model-actress, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was seen showing his aggressive side.

All this happened when Shehnaaz lost her cool for being accused of being jealous of Mahira Sharma. In a fit of anger, she started throwing things around and even slapped Shukla several times. This irked Shukla, who in turn, pinned Shehnaaz to the ground and threatened her whilst twisting her arms aggressively. She was seen pleading him to release her and also burst into tears.

Within no time, the clip went viral and received massive backlash. From commoners to celebrities, all expressed their disgust on social media. Some called the act barbaric, others termed it as toxic masculinity. Even host Salman Khan reprimanded Shukla saying, 'It was not funny.' Netizens also requested the show-makers to eliminate the Balika Vadhu actor. 

Vishal Aditya Singh's voting poll abruptly closed

Voting is of the utmost importance when you're in a highly-competitive show like Bigg Boss. What if you get to know that your favourite contestants voting lines have been shut abruptly? Well, this is what happened recently as Vishal Aditya Singh's voting lines were apparently closed before time. Well, this was brought by the Chandrakanta actor's fans who claimed that his voting lines were shut three hours before all the other contestants. Reportedly, Voting lines for Vishal closed at 10,  while for the other nominated contestants it was closed at 1. This partiality by the makers irked the fans who took to their social media handle to expose the show's biasness. 

The unacceptable 'Frying Pan' incident 

Physical aggression is a big 'NO' inside the Bigg Boss house. However, contestants of the 'tedha' season did not seem to have followed many rules. And one such incident that sent shock-waves around was when Madhurima Tuli hit ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. Yes, that did happen! It started when the ex-flames got into a fight where Vishal threw water on Madhu's face, in turn, the actress hit him aggressively on his backside with a frying pan. Bigg Boss had to intervene to stop the two from getting into a tiff, and locked them in specially made jails. This aggressive act left many disgusted and they reprimanded the Chandrakanta actress for getting violent. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Madhurima: Sidharth Shukla realised I felt left out & was just trying to cheer me up

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Asim Riaz's brother Umar: The feeling he has for Himanshi is affection, not love

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma's brother Akash reveals his advice for sister, Paras Chhabra & others

Credits :Pinkvilla

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement