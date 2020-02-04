Bigg Boss 13: From Love Jihad to SidNaaz fight, Salman Khan's show got mired in THESE ugly controversies

Here's a list of the controversies that landed Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 in trouble. Check it out.

'Controversies and Bigg Boss go hand-in-hand'. Well, there has been no BB season that has gone without any kind of controversy. However, the current 'tedha' season has been associated with drama and controversy ever since it kick-started in Septemeber last year. Bigg Boss 13 has been the talk of the town from the very beginning, but mostly for all the bad reasons. From verbal spats to abuses to physical aggression, the hosted show has shown some of its ugliest sides. With merely two weeks remaining for the finale, we take a look at the controversies that Bigg Boss season 13 got caught itself into.

The Love-jihad controversy

#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss #BiggBossTamil3 one Muslim anchor Salman also include support to terririum in India, for money,, nothing any response about remove to article 370., shame man! Shame pic.twitter.com/DptlHuOzuN — Bela CN (@bela_cn) October 5, 2019

Y ppl r watching this show, what knowledge they get by watching this show??? Now introducing new concept of sharing bed with so called ''BFFs". On a serious note Ppl watching this show shld consult psychiatrist#जेहाद_फैलाता_bigboss #BigBoss13 pic.twitter.com/QOobp1pJi0 — Nidhi Thakkar (@nidhi0601) October 5, 2019

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss introduced a new concept of 'BFF aka Bed Friends Forever. And it ended up landing in a major controversy, with many demanding the show's ban on social media. Well, as per the concept, the female contestants were paired up with the male participants to share a bed on the show. This did not go down well with many who alleged that the show is going against the Indian culture. It also led to a communal divide as a Muslim contestant from Kashmir was shown sharing bed with a Brahmin girl. People felt that BB 13 is degrading the Hindu culture and promoting jihad. While some called the show vulgar, others questioned their idea of entertainment. Angry viewers expressed their disgust and disappointment on Twitter by trending the hashtag #JehadFelataBiggBoss. From the makers of BB to the channel to host Salman Khan, everybody came on the radar of the trolls and received major backlash.

Biasness towards Sidharth Shukla

I stopped watching #bigboss bcoz of biasedness of the makers to make #SiddhartShukla the hero, when hes clearly the villain. Whats the point of watching when we know its fixed! They can make siddharth win but #Asim and #RashamiDasai are the real winners of the show. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 25, 2020 #ScriptedBiggBoss13 These two were left HUMILIATED DEMOTIVATE & TARGETED for standing up speaking against a TV mafia's Damad! BROKEN

HELPLESS

DISAPPOINTED Cause @ColorsTV has no guts to bash a abuser! Their expression shows what's going within them! pic.twitter.com/KcP1jL7f8y — Reene (@Reene343) January 26, 2020

Sidharth Shulka is not only one of the strongest contestants of BB 13, but also one of the most controversial and aggressive personalities on the show. Right from the beginning of the show, he has been known for his agressiveness and fights with fellow housemates. From hurling abuses to engaging in phsyicaal violence, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has been known for his ugly side. Well, people have lost counts of Shukla's fights now. However, despite him getting violent several times, neither Bigg Boss nor host Salman Khan has punished him severly. While many were expecting a stern action, he was left by merely getting nominated for 2 weeks. All these neglections by the makers, have forced BB fans to believe that they are all biased towards Sidharth Shukla. A new hashtag #ScriptedBiggBoss13 also started trending some days before.

Sidharth Shukla pins Shehnaaz Gill on the floor

Who is this disgusting monster? And why is this act allowed to be telecast? @BeingSalmanKhan shameful you endorse this. https://t.co/W8VS8OaeLa — Chaiti Narula (@Chaiti) January 7, 2020

This is assault, @BiggBoss @ColorsTV. Why is this man still allowed to be on the show? Is physical violence being allowed now? This is absolutely sick and disturbing. https://t.co/7bkKt2v5Ma — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) January 7, 2020

Sidharth Shukla has been touted as the angry young man of BB 13. From to Asim Riaz to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth has got into ugly fights with almost all the contestants, sometimes even at trivial issues. However, one incident that irked people massively was when Sidharth got violent with his bestie Shehnaaz Gill. Yes, after a fight with Pujanbi model-actress, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was seen showing his aggressive side.

All this happened when Shehnaaz lost her cool for being accused of being jealous of Mahira Sharma. In a fit of anger, she started throwing things around and even slapped Shukla several times. This irked Shukla, who in turn, pinned Shehnaaz to the ground and threatened her whilst twisting her arms aggressively. She was seen pleading him to release her and also burst into tears.

Within no time, the clip went viral and received massive backlash. From commoners to celebrities, all expressed their disgust on social media. Some called the act barbaric, others termed it as toxic masculinity. Even host Salman Khan reprimanded Shukla saying, 'It was not funny.' Netizens also requested the show-makers to eliminate the Balika Vadhu actor.

Vishal Aditya Singh's voting poll abruptly closed

EXPOSED @ColorsTV twice targeting @vishalsingh713. Task: vishal takes 15mins @bigboss says he took 33mins. The second voting lines for vishal to earlier time than other contestants. @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND do you think we are blind and notice you targeting #vishaladityasingh pic.twitter.com/JwnHAf6357 — Khushi Vishal FanGirl (@Princess1Khushi) January 30, 2020

Aap ise post kr skte ho please support #VishalAadityaSingh ye kese 3 ghante pehle vishal ki voting line close kr skte h other 3 contents ko chose or explan #VoteForVishal pic.twitter.com/QprlOgIFRj — Gayatri (@Gayatriangel2) January 30, 2020

Voting is of the utmost importance when you're in a highly-competitive show like Bigg Boss. What if you get to know that your favourite contestants voting lines have been shut abruptly? Well, this is what happened recently as Vishal Aditya Singh's voting lines were apparently closed before time. Well, this was brought by the Chandrakanta actor's fans who claimed that his voting lines were shut three hours before all the other contestants. Reportedly, Voting lines for Vishal closed at 10, while for the other nominated contestants it was closed at 1. This partiality by the makers irked the fans who took to their social media handle to expose the show's biasness.

The unacceptable 'Frying Pan' incident

Completely agree ! Sad ! How one can claim that u love someone , n at the same time u can put them sooooooo down on national television! https://t.co/MnY5DlAoNU — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 3, 2020

Violence , hinsa , is never a neechee mamla! That’s the reason for domestic abuse ! Happens behind closed doors ! #Madhurima is a violent person , if the man had done the same thing , would it still be a neechee mamla?? Deserves to be out ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

Physical aggression is a big 'NO' inside the Bigg Boss house. However, contestants of the 'tedha' season did not seem to have followed many rules. And one such incident that sent shock-waves around was when Madhurima Tuli hit ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. Yes, that did happen! It started when the ex-flames got into a fight where Vishal threw water on Madhu's face, in turn, the actress hit him aggressively on his backside with a frying pan. Bigg Boss had to intervene to stop the two from getting into a tiff, and locked them in specially made jails. This aggressive act left many disgusted and they reprimanded the Chandrakanta actress for getting violent.

Credits :Pinkvilla

