Bigg Boss 13: Madhruima Tuli nominated for two weeks post her fight with Vishal Aditya Singh

In tonight's episode, Madhurima Tuli will get violent inside the house with Vishal Aditya Singh and she will be punished for the same.

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing a rather tumultuous journey as far as the housemates are concerned and well, tonight, we will see a lot of drama follow as housemates will get violent. The promos have seen Shehnaaz Gill slap Sidharth Shukla, and well, that has left everyone divided in their opinion. In fact, Twitterverse has also come out in support of Shehnaaz, however, some also feel she is wrong and did not have to react in this manner over such menial issues.

And well, that's not that. apart from Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fight, another fight will ensue between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. In fact, their fight will go to such an extent that Madhurima will end up beating Vishal with a shoe, and that, of course, will anger him. The duo will then be called to the confession room, and Bigg Boss will give them an earful. Vishal will be hell-bent on getting a strict action against this, and Bigg Boss will then decide to nominate Madhurima for two weeks straight.

Meanwhile, it can be recalled that this is not the first time that someone has been nominated for violence, as Sidharth too, has been nominated for the same earlier, and Bigg Boss has always been stern about such things. What do you think will happen next? Drop your comments below.

Credits :India Forums

