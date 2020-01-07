Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima calls Vishal ‘kutte ka pilla’ as they fight; Rashami, Asim try to reason with Singh

Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz tried to calm things down between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli in last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 13. Last night, Madhurima hurled abuses at Vishal who complained to Bigg Boss about the same.

Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting day by day. In last night’s episode, exes Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli got into an ugly spat where the latter abused the former and called him things like ‘kutte ka pilla’ and ‘suwar ki aulaad.’ Madhurima crossed all limits and hit Vishal with a slipper. Post this, Vishal complained to Bigg Boss about the matter. While was trying to calm things down right from the start, Vishal and Madhurima continued to fight.

During the episode, Bigg Boss called both in the confession room and tried to reason with Vishal to solve things with Madhu on his own level. However, when he refused to do so, Bigg Boss intervened and punished Madhu with 2 weeks consecutive nomination. Not just this, Bigg Boss asked them to decide who will leave the house out of the two, if they can’t stay together. Vishal decided to quit as he did not agree with 2-week nomination punishment. Asim Riaz and Rashami tried to calm Vishal down but he remained adamant.

Asim tried to tell Vishal that Madhu had apologised and that things will not be repeated. But, Vishal mentioned that if he had done this with Madhu, no one would have backed him. Shehnaaz Gill also tried to make Vishal understand that things like these happen and that she also hits Sidharth Shukla from time to time. Vishal, however, got angry with Shehnaaz too and asked her to stay away from the matter. Now, the fight between the exes have gotten ugly and it remains to be seen how things turn out in the upcoming episode.

