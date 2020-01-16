Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima taunts Vishal & their relationships; Says, ‘You were a nobody when I dated you’

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima Tuli hits Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan.

After Sidharth Shukla and ’s fights in Bigg Boss 13, the latest contestants to fight on the show are Vishal Aditya Singh and ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. After throwing a chappal at Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli took her fight with Vishal a notch higher when she hit him with a frying pan. It so happened that Vishal started throwing water on Madhurima Tuli, and despite repeated warnings from Bigg Boss, Vishal continued to spill water on her. As expected, Madhurima lost her cool and in a fit of rage, she hit on Vishal's butt with a frying pan.

Now, as punishment, Bigg Boss announced that the two will be locked inside a cage until the weekend wherein will decide as to what punishment should be meted out on the two. Now post their fight, when Vishal and Madhurima were sitting in the bedroom, and the housemates were discussing who was right and who was wrong and were seen taking sides, an angry Vishal told Madhurima that he has made her. On hearing this, Madhurima Tuli gets agitated and tells him that he was a nobody and she has made him.

Not just this, Madhurima taunts him by saying that he has no virtue of his own and he should be thankful that she dated him while she was one-film old and he had nothing in his hands. She also mocked him by saying that he just did four shows and thinks so high of himself. In his defence, Vishal Aditya Singh says that he has always said no to working with her. Also, Vishal stated that he said a no to do the dance reality show with her but it was Tuli who insisted on doing. As part of the punishment, Madhurima and Vishal have been jailed and the jailor is Rashami Desai.

