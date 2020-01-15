Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh to be locked in a cage post their fight?

Bigg Boss 13 will witness yet another fight between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, but this time around, Bigg Boss will not spare them without punishment.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been in the news for their constant fights. The duo has dated for a brief period, however, they eventually had a fallout and went their separate ways. Recently, they were a part of celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, however, their fights only got worse and in fact, there were also reports about Madhurima slapping Vishal, but both of them continued being a part of the show.

And now, when they both are a part of Bigg Boss 13, their fights continue to be one of the highlights for they never stop and in fact, things got worse when Madhurima hit Vishal with a slipper. While Bigg Boss stayed away from the matter last time around, things will reach to the point where they both will get into a fight once again, and while Vishal splashes water over her, she hits him with a pan. Now, as punishment, Bigg Boss will decide to lock them in a cage until his next announcement, however, as seen in the promo, it looks like Vishal will be keen on exiting the show.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: After slippers, did Madhurima Tuli hit ex boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan?)

What will happen next and will they be able to put things in perspective this time around or will Bigg Boss have to take an extreme measure after all? With the family week here, one can only wonder what is going to happen next.

Credits :Instagram

Read More